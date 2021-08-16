Coast vaccination rates are lower than across MS. Here’s a breakdown by race, ethnicity
Data from the health department shows South Mississippi’s coronavirus vaccination rates lagging the state average across racial and ethnic groups. Statewide, equal shares of Black and white Mississippians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19: About 34% each, according to the state’s latest vaccination report. In the six southernmost counties of the state, 31% of white residents and 26% of Black residents are vaccinated.www.sunherald.com
