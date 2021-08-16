Cancel
Coast vaccination rates are lower than across MS. Here’s a breakdown by race, ethnicity

By Isabelle Taft
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from the health department shows South Mississippi’s coronavirus vaccination rates lagging the state average across racial and ethnic groups. Statewide, equal shares of Black and white Mississippians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19: About 34% each, according to the state’s latest vaccination report. In the six southernmost counties of the state, 31% of white residents and 26% of Black residents are vaccinated.

