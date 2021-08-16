Cancel
Monday Morning Forecast: Three systems in the tropics, All of them set to stay away from South Louisiana

By Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal rainfall will not be enhanced by Fred. The regular summertime pattern continues. Today & Tonight: The clear and calm morning hours will be the trend again this week. Temperatures this afternoon will scratch the low 90s as clouds build in. A few afternoon showers will roll in mainly west of Baton Rouge with areas further north just as likely to catch a shower today as areas further south. Overnight it will be clear with temperatures in the low 70s.

