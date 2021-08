Another weekend is upon us, with the standard full Friday slate. As is tradition when they're home on a Friday, the Chicago Cubs will play host as the Kansas City Royals visit the North Side for the opener of an interleague set. Elsewhere, there are two more interleague series beginning with the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics renewing acquaintances by the East Bay while the Baltimore Orioles entertain the Atlanta Braves in Camden Yards. The marquee series features a pair of first place clubs as the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox head to St. Petersburg where the AL East frontrunning Tampa Bay Rays await.