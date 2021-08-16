Cancel
Couple can't cope with feelings of guilt

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: My life with my (not yet divorced) live-in boyfriend of four years has deteriorated. We are both in our 60s. He is experiencing ongoing stress and guilt from having an affair with me while he was with his wife. Work stress, physical problems, and the ongoing pandemic have all contributed to his heavy drinking.

