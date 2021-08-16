Cancel
Memphis, TN

Man charged in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man after a shooting at a local apartment complex.

On Aug. 14, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots near the Whispering Pines Apartments, according to an affidavit.

Police saw a man run from the apartments to the driver’s seat of a black Saturn Aura with Indiana tags.

A second man was seen running to the car, but he ran away when he saw police, records show.

After a police chase, the Saturn crashed at Pendleton Street and Supreme Avenue.

The driver escaped, but a passenger was detained, the affidavit said.

Police found a loaded AR-15 on the front passenger seat, records show.

Police determined eight people were inside the apartment units that were struck by gunfire.

Surveillance footage showed the armed suspects inside the Saturn.

One of the suspects had a rifle, and the other had two handguns, according to the affidavit.

The video surveillance showed the suspects drive to the back of the apartments before the shooting.

The footage showed suspect Lawrence Bennett, 23, inside the car and exiting the car before the shooting.

During a police interview, Bennett gave detectives the name and birthdate of another person, records show.

Detectives were able to locate Bennett’s real identification through police records.

Bennett has an active Order of Protection in Indiana that prohibits him from being in possession of a firearm, records show.

He’s charged with eight counts of Aggravated Assault and other crimes.

