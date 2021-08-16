Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hichilema faces task of reviving Zambian economy after landslide win

By Chris Mfula
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fZ56_0bSsrJGQ00

LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambian President Edgar Lungu conceded defeat on Monday, after a landslide election win by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, who will face the challenge of reviving an economy in turmoil.

With all but one constituency counted, Hichilema had won 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201, and the electoral commission declared him president. It marked the country’s third peaceful handover of power to an opposition party.

“I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema,” Lungu, 64, said in a short televised address to the nation.

When the celebrations die down, Hichilema, 59, a former CEO at an accounting firm before entering politics, will need to focus on resuscitating a flagging economy.

Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default in November after failing to keep up with its international debt payments.

“It is in no doubt what the instruction is to all of us (that you) ... elect us to office at a very difficult time,” he said, hinting at the task ahead as he addressed supporters in the capital, Lusaka “We will not let you down.”

The default was driven by depressed commodity prices - which had pushed Zambia into recession well before the COVID-19 pandemic - worsened by the pandemic itself.

URGES UNITY

He has some room for manoeuvre as the economy has been buoyed slightly by more favourable copper prices this year - now hovering around decade highs, driven partly by the boom in electric cars. Last year, Zambia, Africa’s second biggest copper miner, produced a record output of the metal.

Nonetheless Hichilema urged Zambians to put aside divisions, condemning attacks on property, after a mall named after the ex-incumbent was looted.

“For years we were victims of retribution. We are not about to .... start a new wave of violence,” he said. “If you want to show higher moral ground ... do not attack them.”

The election is the culmination of an acrimonious rivalry between the two that in 2017 led Lungu to arrest and imprison Hichilema for refusing to make way for his motorcade. This is Hichilema’s sixth attempt at the presidency since 2006.

He touted his nationwide success, even in perceived Lungu strongholds, as evidence that Zambia had dodged ethnic division. “Victory ... (has) been delivered by all the 10 provinces of Zambia ... isn’t that lovely?” he said, to applause.

Lungu had cried foul on Saturday, calling the election “not free and fair” after violence against ruling Patriotic Front party agents in three provinces, but the size of the margin made it near-impossible to challenge the result in court.

Power has switched from a ruling party to the opposition twice before since independence from Britain in 1964. The latest shift strengthens Zambia’s democratic credentials and sets an example on a continent with a patchy history of peaceful change.

Wearing the red and yellow of Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) Hichilema’s supporters celebrated, dancing and singing, while drivers honked their horns.

“This victory is so sweet,” 37-year-old Jane Phiri said, next to her market stall. “This spirit of change was bottled up for a long time.”

Zambia’s sovereign dollar bonds jumped nearly 2 cents on Monday after the news of Hichilema’s win. Zambia’s kwacha currency strengthened nearly 1% against the dollar.

International Monetary Fund support is on hold until after the vote, as is debt restructuring - seen as an early test for a new global plan aimed at easing poor countries’ burdens.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Lungu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslide#Economy#Lusaka#The Electoral Commission#Unity#Zambians#Patriotic Front#United Party#National Development#Upnd#Kwacha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
Energy Industryq957.com

Zambian mines switch to emergency generation after blackout

LUSAKA (Reuters) – A power blackout on Sunday hit Zambia, forcing mining companies in Africa’s second largest copper producer to turn to emergency diesel-generated electricity to sustain operations. State-owned power company Zesco Ltd said in a statement it experienced a system failure and was working to ensure “all systems are...
ElectionsDerrick

Zambia opposition leader Hichilema leads after high-turnout vote

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has the early lead as counting continues from Thursday’s cliffhanger election, which may have attracted a record number of voters. As officials from the two major parties swap accusations, investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the plebiscite in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer.
Presidential ElectionVoice of America

Zambians Await Vote Results After Massive Turnout

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA - Zambia's electoral commission called on candidates to be patient Friday as election workers tallied general election results in 10 provinces. Observers reported a massive turnout Thursday at polling stations across the country, including the capital, Lusaka. Zambia election officials promised they would announce the results within 72...
Presidential Electionhoustonmirror.com

Profile: Zambia's Hichilema defies the odds and wins presidential election

LUSAKA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- With perseverance, Hakainde Hichilema, a sixth-time presidential challenger, has turned his dream of becoming Zambia's president into a reality. Hold on and never give up. Believing in his chance to win, Hichilema, who had lost in five past elections, contested for the top post of the country again and this year his time has come.
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Zambia's New President Vows 'Better' Democracy After Landslide Win

Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday slammed the southern African country's outgoing "brutal regime" while promising a "better democracy" in his debut address to the nation, hours after winning the top job in a landslide. Speaking shortly after his predecessor Edgar Lungu conceded defeat, the business tycoon and veteran opposition...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Trailing After Early Count, Zambian President Questions if Vote Fair

LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambian President Edgar Lungu, trailing after early results, said on Saturday the presidential and parliamentary election was "not free and fair" after incidents of violence in three provinces. Lungu said the Patriotic Front party that he leads was consulting on its next course of action. Results from 31...
PoliticsBBC

Hakainde Hichilema: The Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president

It was a case of sixth time lucky for Hakainde Hichilema, who has finally become president of Zambia after five unsuccessful attempts. Mr Hichilema defeated his main rival, the outgoing President Edgar Lungu, by more than a million votes. But who is the new president? And why has he succeeded...
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Zambia Challenger Wins Presidency In Landslide

Zambian business tycoon and veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema scored a landslide victory on Monday in bitterly-contested presidential elections. After a campaign dominated by the country's economic woes and marked by sporadic violence, Hichilema garnered 2,810,757 votes against 1,814,201 for President Edgar Lungu, according to nearly final results. Lungu conceded...
Presidential ElectionPublic Radio International PRI

Zambian opposition leader wins election in landslide

In his sixth run for the presidency, Zambia's main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is claiming victory. The incumbent Edgar Lungu has been in power since 2015. The World's Africa correspondent Halima Gikandi reports. Transcript:. MARCO WERMAN, HOST:. On Thursday, millions of Zambians took to the polls to vote for president.
Politicskfgo.com

Kenyan appeals court upholds order to halt president’s constitutional changes

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s Court of Appeal upheld a decision to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from making broad constitutional changes, limiting his ability to prevent his estranged deputy from succeeding him next year. The proposed amendments, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), would have been the biggest change...
Politicsprimenewsghana.com

NDC scared of ‘game-changer’ Agenda 111 – NPP’s Buaben Asamoa

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is threatened by the recently announced ‘Agenda 111’ health infrastructure initiative. NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, said at a press briefing on Friday, August 20, 2021, that the NDC’s fierce attack on the initiative is inspired...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy