The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been in a perpetual cycle of being pronounced dead, resuscitated and dead again for longer than most people can remember. I even have students born years after the two-state solution was first suggested by world leaders. While the practicalities of the two-state solution can be endlessly debated, one thing is clear: Palestinians and Israelis no longer support the two-state solution. As the infamous joke goes, two Jews, three opinions, and it’s never truer than with explaining the flaws in the two-state solution gaining support among Palestinians and Israelis.