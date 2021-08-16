Jax.Network team assuages community’s doubts – Refines token sale process
Jax.Network token sale is underway in full swing and is gaining momentum. Till now, three full rounds of token sale have been completed featuring BNB and ETH offerings. Despite the rousing success, the community feedback also included concerns that demanded the team’s attention. Jax.Network has responded to the queries with a complete set of appropriate solutions to allay the fears of the community members.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0