CHICAGO (CBS) — Everyone in Chicago will have to go back to wearing masks in all public indoor spaces again effective Friday. Here is what you need to know: • Anyone over the age of 2 will need to wear a mask. • This applies regardless of vaccination status. • The mask mandate covers all businesses in Chicago; including bars and restaurants, gyms, common areas of condos and multi-residential buildings, and private clubs. • Customers will be allowed to remove masks at restaurants, bars, and other eating establishments while they are eating or drinking. • Businesses can also take off their masks for other activities that...