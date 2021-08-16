Cancel
Binance Coin price analysis: Can BNB break above to $450

By Bilal Ahmed
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance Coin price is expected to fall back to $400 support before rising towards $450. The Binance Coin price found support at the $400 price level yesterday, which enabled the buyers to gather momentum to break past the $420 resistance level. While the bulls show clear market dominance, the price action still finds strong resistance at the $430 level. Meanwhile the technical indicators suggest a correction before further upwards movement.

