Ask Ed Jones, and Graham Rahal who was at fault for their race-ending crashes on lap three of Saturday night’s Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. “I was always ahead of him in the corner,” Jones said after the two went side-by-side into Turn 1 and did not make it to Turn 2. “He just turned down on me, so I’m not surprised from him, but it’s just unnecessary. It’s a massive shame. We’ll just push towards the next race.”