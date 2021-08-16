Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Why Chelsea are the REAL frontrunners for the Premier League

By Matthew Bottomley
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas Chelsea overtaken Manchester City as the favourites to win the title after Matchday 1 of the English Premier League?. The 2021/22 Premier League season is underway: most big boys got off to a stellar start, with Manchester United walking over Leeds, Chelsea demolishing Crystal Palace and Liverpool beating Norwich as usual – the only exception being current champions Manchester City, who lost to Tottenham 1-0 in their opener.

thetopflight.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

128K+
Followers
321K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Liverpool#Tottenham 1 0#Psg#Borussia Dortmund#The Champions League And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Chelsea to unleash Lukaku on underachieving Arsenal

London (AFP) – Arsenal’s miserable start to the Premier League season could get even worse as Chelsea unleash record signing Romelu Lukaku for his debut on Sunday, while Liverpool and Manchester United look to build on a promising start to their title challenge. Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge, seven...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea predicted XI: Romelu Lukaku leading 3-4-3 against Arsenal

Chelsea has had a weak off since defeating Crystal Palace. In that time, Romelu Lukaku has joined the squad and most (bar Christian Pulisic with Covid-19) have returned from injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal will have spent the week thinking about the loss to Brentford and their multiple Covid cases. The trajectory of the two sides could not be more different at the moment. What XI might Thomas Tuchel field on matchday two to get one over the Gunners?
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid respond to Premier League move report

Real Madrid have denied they want to leave LaLiga Santander and play in the Premier League. This follows a front-page story in the Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as they claim that Florentino Perez has weighed up the possibility of moving to another European league due to his ongoing clashes with LaLiga president Javier Tebas.
Premier League90min.com

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

The Patrick Vieira era at Selhurst Park will get underway on Saturday when Crystal Palace head across London for a meeting with Chelsea. Armed with a handful of new signings, Vieira is looking to bring some excitement back to Palace and lead them away from another relegation battle, but an away clash with the reigning champions of Europe is hardly the best way to ease yourself into a new job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy