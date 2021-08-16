Why Chelsea are the REAL frontrunners for the Premier League

Chelsea has had a weak off since defeating Crystal Palace. In that time, Romelu Lukaku has joined the squad and most (bar Christian Pulisic with Covid-19) have returned from injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal will have spent the week thinking about the loss to Brentford and their multiple Covid cases. The trajectory of the two sides could not be more different at the moment. What XI might Thomas Tuchel field on matchday two to get one over the Gunners?