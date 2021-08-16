Cancel
Franklin, OH

Man arrested after SWAT situation in Franklin

By Staff Report
Journal-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA situation involving the Warren County SWAT unit led to an arrest on Sunday in Franklin. Steven Langdon, 49, was arrested after officers went to a Franklin residence in the 10 block of Maple Street to take him into custody following a report of domestic violence, according to Franklin police. The incident began with the report of a domestic situation to police at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and officers went to arrest Langdon on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.

