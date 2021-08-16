‘A Disaster': New England Lawmakers Slam US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
New England lawmakers who support the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan are slamming the way the Biden Administration is handling it. “To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest. Worse, it was avoidable," Congressman Seth Moulton said on Sunday night. "The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat.”www.necn.com
Comments / 0