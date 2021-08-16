If we’re gonna spend billions improving broadband, we kinda need to know what’s there
High speed internet, safe to say, has become pretty essential to our lives, especially during the pandemic. And yet many Americans struggle to get it. The government has mapped internet access for years, but those maps have overestimated that access. So Congress tasked the Federal Communications Commission with making better ones. The first results came out this month: a map showing mobile coverage from four of the biggest wireless carriers.www.marketplace.org
