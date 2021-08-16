Cancel
MLB power rankings: Chris Sale's return to Red Sox shakes up AL pennant race

By Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Chris Sale's first start in two years for the Boston Red Sox may have marked a turning point in the American League pennant race.

Sale struck out eight in five innings to earn the win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, his return to action after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in March 2020.

Boston trimmed two games off their deficit in the AL East last week (3 GB entering Monday) and holds a 2½-game lead over the rival New York Yankees for the AL's second wild-card spot.

The Red Sox will be careful with Sale the rest of the way and he won't be going very deep into games, but the left-hander's very presence on a lineup card changes the way everyone in the AL views the last six weeks of the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vm8cs_0bSsow8m00
Sale struck out eight in his return. Winslow Townson, USA TODAY Sports

Rank (movement from last week)

1. San Francisco Giants (–)

  • Evan Longoria back after missing two months with shoulder injury.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

  • Lefty Alex Vesia's last 13 games: 0.60 ERA, 18 K in 15 innings.

3. Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

  • After .208 first half, Brandon Lowe hitting .286 with a .908 OPS since the break.

4. Houston Astros (–)

  • Still waiting on Alex Bregman to return.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

  • Eduardo Escobar hit .327 with seven extra-base hits in first 14 games with Milwaukee.

6. Oakland Athletics (+1)

  • Starling Marte hit .397 (25-for-63) with 11 RBI in first 14 games for Oakland.

7. Chicago White Sox (-2)

  • Eloy Jimenez, who didn't play until July 26, had 6 HR, 19 RBI in first 14 games.

8. Boston Red Sox (+4)

  • Chris Sale shines with eight strikeouts in first start since August 2019.

9. San Diego Padres (–)

10. New York Yankees (-2)

  • Big three-game series vs. Red Sox before four vs. Twins this week.

11. Cincinnati Reds (-1)

  • Primed to push the Padres for NL's second wild-card spot.

12. Atlanta Braves (+2)

  • Since horrendous April, lefty Max Fried has a 2.92 ERA in 17 starts.

13. Toronto Blue Jays (-2)

  • Rookie right-hander Alek Manoah has a 2.59 ERA through 11 starts.

14. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

  • Schedule gods smile on Philly with seven August games vs. Diamondbacks.

15. Seattle Mariners (+1)

  • Abraham Toro hitting .350 (21-for-60) through 17 games with Mariners.

16. St. Louis Cardinals (+2)

  • St. Louis might need to re-evaluate Paul DeJong's future this offseason.

17. New York Mets (-2)

  • Michael Conforto starts August 12-for-38 (.316) with a .988 OPS.

18. Los Angeles Angels  (-1)

  • Anthony Rendon hopes to be ready for spring training after hip surgery.

19. Detroit Tigers (+1)

  • Jeimer Candelario hitting .319 with a .985 OPS since July 1.

20. Cleveland (-1)

  • Amed Rosario's four games with four hits tied for MLB lead.

21. Colorado Rockies (+1)

  • Brendan Rodgers thriving with regular ABs: .303/.362/.521 since June 1.

22. Minnesota Twins (+3)

  • Jorge Polanco coming on strong with 9 HR, 19 RBI in 27 games since break.

23. Miami Marlins (+3)

  • Lewis Brinson in 22 games since the break: .329/.390/.657, 5 HR, 20 RBI.

24. Washington Nationals (-1)

  • Patrick Corbin has already set a career high giving up 28 home runs in 23 starts.

25. Kansas City Royals (-1)

  • Whit Merrifield's 94.3% SB success rate (33-for-35) is among best in baseball history.

26. Chicago Cubs (-5)

  • Rafael Ortega since July 30: 23-for-51 (.451), .500 OBP, 1.,245 OPS

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

  • All-Star starter Bryan Reynolds hitting .333 with a 1.012 OPS since the break.

28. Texas Rangers (–)

  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa started 2021 with 15 steals in 66 games – but has one in last 50.

29. Baltimore Orioles (–)

  • Matt Harvey posted a 1.65 ERA in five starts since All-Star break.

30. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Chris Sale's return to Red Sox shakes up AL pennant race

