Florida State

It’s Biden vs. DeSantis in Florida’s school mask battle

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with first responders and local officials in Miami in July on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla. The two are at odds over school mask rules in the state. [ SUSAN WALSH | AP ]

The debate over whether Florida school districts may mandate masks for in-person students continued to escalate, with the president of the United States taking the side of school officials who are defying the governor’s orders. The increasingly political argument, which has grabbed national attention, hits another inflection point on Tuesday when the State Board of Education — which has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — has scheduled a conference call to discuss what to do about the districts that aren’t following the state’s “parent choice” philosophy. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.

President Joe Biden on Friday called the Broward County school district, which has mandated masks without any opt-out provisions. He told interim superintendent Vickie Cartwright he backs the district’s approach. Board chairperson Rosalind Osgood appeared on “Face the Nation” over the weekend to defend the district’s stance.

Biden’s education secretary also chimed in. He said federal stimulus funds could be used to replace any financial penalties DeSantis or the State Board of Education impose on school districts.

Families that want a mask mandate in schools have sued the DeSantis administration over its order. Several Tampa Bay area parents and lawyers are involved. • A Leon County judge held a preliminary hearing Friday on one of the two current cases, WKMG reports. He promised a quick turnaround, Florida Phoenix reports. • In Duval County, a group of parents sued their private school over its requirement that unvaccinated students wear masks, the Florida Times-Union reports.

DeSantis has said that forcing students to wear masks “lacks a well-grounded scientific justification.” Kaiser Health News looked into that statement and deemed it to have “missed the mark.”

So, should parents mask or not mask their kids? Many say it’s a tough call, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Quarantines and isolations began in schools as soon as classrooms reopened. The number of coronavirus cases in the Tampa Bay area far outpaced those of a year earlier. • More than 1,000 Palm Beach County students were told to stay home because of exposure to the virus, WPTV reports. • A Charlotte County school closed its doors for 10 days because it faces a “significant staffing shortage” due to widespread quarantining, the Charlotte Sun reports. • Some Lee County parents are demanding their district resume reporting cases in the schools, WINK reports.

Reports of school employees dying of COVID related illnesses also are emerging. Three teachers died of virus complications in a 24 hour period in Broward County, keeping concerns high in that battleground district, NPR reports. • The deaths of two Duval County school employees also were reported during the first week, the Florida Times-Union reports. • A veteran Lee County teacher with a compromised immune system died of COVID-19, WBBH reports.

A Columbia County high school student also passed away. Her family said it was

, WCJB reports.

What will Florida’s largest school district, which still hasn’t started classes, do about masks? The Miami-Dade County school district is expected to issue its rules after an advisory task force meets today. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho criticized politicians for using children as pawns in mask politics, WTVJ reports. More from WLRN.

And other districts? The Manatee County School Board has called an emergency meeting for today to reconsider its optional mask policy, WWSB reports.

University of South Florida officials said they “expect” everyone to wear masks indoors. Volunteer responders will be available to deescalate any related tensions that erupt in classrooms.

The nation has its eyes on Florida as state officials stand firm in opposing school mask requirements. Articles have been written for CNN, the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Education Week and the Washington Post, among others.

Other coronavirus concerns

A Duval County student asked her school if students could eat lunch outside because of coronavirus concerns. The principal said it would be fine, but the students would have to provide outdoor seating, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The University of Florida sent students an email saying COVID could force the school to hold the first three weeks of classes online. It walked back the statement later the same day, the Gainesville Sun reports.

School board candidates for 2022 are beginning to emerge. Stephanie Meyer, who made an unsuccessful 2020 bid in Pinellas County, announced her challenge of incumbent Bill Dudley. She made the ending of “revisionist history” one of her planks.

Tropical Storm Fred has curved away from most of Florida. Okaloosa and Walton county schools will close Monday as a precaution, the Northwest Florida Daily News reports. • Leon County schools and colleges also are closed, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

School buses are running later than usual for the first days of classes. Lee County school district officials said they’ve not seen such a severe driver shortage before, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

A Polk County district official has recommended increasing employee health insurance premiums. The idea has received a cool reception so far, the Ledger reports.

Before you go ... It’s national Tell A Joke Day today. Maybe you have a good one to try to make someone laugh. Here’s a few punchlines to get you started.

