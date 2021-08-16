Cancel
Military

Pentagon authorizes sending additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan amid Taliban advance

By Staff
920kvec.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, the Pentagon authorized the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total number of troops on the ground to 6,000 as the Taliban continues its advances in the capital city of Kabul. The additional troops will be drawn from the 82nd Airborne Division, which was already on standby. The news of additional troops being sent to Afghanistan comes after President Biden announced on Saturday that the U.S. would send 1,000 more troops to Afghanistan to assist with evacuating U.S. personnel. The Pentagon had revealed on Thursday that it was deploying 3,000 more troops to the country to help facilitate the withdrawal of embassy staff. The American flag at the compound was lowered on Sunday, marking the final step in the evacuation of staff from the building.

