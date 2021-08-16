Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UPDATE 1-Thailand needs $30 bln more to help virus-hit economy - c.bank chief

By Orathai Sriring
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Income losses expected at 2.6 trn baht in 2020-2022

* Jobless numbers seen at 3.4 mln this year

* Fiscal steps a must as interest rates ‘blunt tool’

* Governor keeping 0.7% GDP growth outlook this year (Recasts, adds detail, quotes)

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand needs a further 1 trillion baht ($29.9 billion) in fiscal steps to help jobs and income losses, the country’s central bank governor said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation struggles with its most severe COVID-19 outbreak to date.

Thailand’s has seen a spike in cases and deaths, prompting tougher containment measures to be extended this month and expanded to areas which account for around 80% of gross domestic product.

The projected 1 trillion baht in fiscal support, or 7% of GDP was reasonable given the problems the economy is facing, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a news conference.

The problems were worse than the 1997/97 Asian financial crisis, he said.

“With such severe symptoms, the medicine must be strong and right to the point,” he added.

The government’s fiscal position is strong and is able to borrow more to help the economy, Sethaput said.

The outbreak created a huge “income hole” in the Thai economy, with income losses expected at 2.6 trillion baht - 1.8 trillion baht in 2020-2021 and 800 billion baht in 2022, Sethaput said.

Jobless numbers are expected at 3.4 million at the end of 2021, up from 3 million in the second quarter, he said.

The central bank maintained its 0.7% GDP growth outlook this year despite a better-than expected second quarter, he said.

While monetary policy and financial conditions will remain accommodative, he reiterated that interest rates were a “blunt tool”.

The BOT will ensure the baht will not impede the economy, Sethaput said, as it had depreciated by 10% this year, making it Asia’s worst performing currency. ($1 = 33.41 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Interest Rates#Southeast Asian#Bank Of Thailand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Related
Public Healthwhtc.com

Thailand reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Friday, 97% of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to get on top of one of Asia’s most severe COVID-19 outbreaks. Authorities on Friday reported 19,851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking...
Economybirminghamnews.net

China issues 25 bln yuan of central bank bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) worth of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Friday. Of the total, 10 billion yuan worth of central bank bills will mature in three months, and another 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with respective interest rates of 2.6 percent and 2.75 percent, according to the PBOC.
Businessfinchannel.com

Benign inflation along with strengthening factory output to aid India’s economic recovery in 2021, says GlobalData

“Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, resumption of demand conditions and low base due to strict lockdowns implemented during March-May 2020 resulted in the IIP rising at a robust rate of 50.4% (Y-o-Y) at an average during March-June 2021. Rebound in business activities along with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several states resulted in a 13.6% (YoY) increase in India’s industrial production as of June 2021 compared to 29.2% rise in May and nearly 134% in April 2021. With visible green shoot in factory output and other economic indicators, GlobalData forecasts the Indian economy to grow by 9.2% in 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's central bank keeps rates at record low to support recovery

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday as it tries to support the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic without adding downward pressure on the rupiah currency. Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50%, where it...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases, but basket index climbs to 5-1/2-year high

(Adds comments and details, updates prices) SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan eased to a three-week low against a firmer dollar on Thursday, while its value against the currencies of major trading partners touched a fresh 5-1/2-year high. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4853 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 62 pips or 0.1% stronger than the previous fix of 6.4915. The stronger official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 98.88, the highest since March 10, 2016, and up 4.26% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Analysts and traders said the firmer basket index reflected the yuan's resilience against the dollar relative to its peers. The dollar index has gained about 1.5% this month amid talk of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to taper its asset purchases, piling downward pressure on emerging market currencies, but the yuan only weakened 0.47% to the greenback. The spot market opened at 6.4845 yuan per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4928 at midday, 87 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the yuan's broad strength against the basket showed the central bank wanted a stable yuan for the time being. A breach of the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level would be a clear signal that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) was willing to allow more weakness in the local currency, he added. "Markets will closely watch the PBOC's actions after the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium," Cheung said, noting that expectations are high for the Fed to reveal the timing of tapering then. Many market observers believe the yuan could test the 6.5 threshold, citing a range of negative factors for the currency. These include the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, a slowing domestic economy, Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector and a firmer dollar. "Clearly, there is further downside bias for the Chinese currency if negative headlines persist," said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4853 6.4915 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4928 6.4841 -0.13% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.55% Spot change since 2005 27.47% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.91 98.79 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.44 93.224 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4984 -0.09% * Offshore 6.6587 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Edwina Gibbs)
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 5.17 trln yuan in July

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 5.17 trillion yuan (about 797.2 billion U.S. dollars) in July, data from the central bank showed. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 633.26 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 656.78 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as cenbank raises interest rates

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday as the country’s central bank became the first in Asia to raise interest rates since the pandemic began, while financial and industrial sectors weighed. * The CSE All-Share index ended 0.99% lower at 8,260.08 points at the closing bell.
Businessraleighnews.net

Indonesia's central bank holds key rates at 3.50 pct

JAKARTA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia (BI) decided on Thursday to keep holding its benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent to safeguard the Indonesian rupiah's exchange rate and support the economic recovery in the country. The deposit facility and lending facility rates were also held at...
RetailCoinTelegraph

Thailand's central bank outlines safeguards for a future retail CBDC

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has published the results of a new study into how to manage the implications of issuing a retail central bank digital currency (CDBC) for the country’s financial sector. As distinct from a wholesale CBDC, which is limited to use by financial institutions and intermediaries, a...
Businesswibqam.com

Japan’s consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's debt to stabilize as economy grows -Treasury official

BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazil Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Wednesday that, with the economy growing, the debt to GDP ratio is projected to stabilize around 81.2%. Speaking to the congressional budget committee, Funchal said 2021 was a tough year, but Brazil’s fiscal situation is evolving positively now.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Thailand Q2 economy grows 7.5% on higher exports, low-base effect

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Thailand's economy expanded by 7.5% year on year in the second quarter, reversing the 2.6% contraction in the first three months of 2021, supported by stronger exports and a low base in the same period last year, official data showed on Monday. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy