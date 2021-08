Sony Interactive Entertainment wants to use artificial intelligence (AI) to make weapon or item recommendations easier for newcomers on PlayStation 5. According to a new patent filing, Sony understands that players can often find it confusing to choose weapons or other usable items if they are on their first playthrough. Their inexperience can hence lead to bad decisions which they might come to regret while progressing—sometimes even forcing them to start all over again when they realize that choosing a different weapon for example would have been more beneficial in a particular situation.