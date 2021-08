Looking for a way to make some extra money? Have you ever thought about becoming a landlord? It turns out buying a long-term rental property in Charlotte is a good investment. Landlords can build equity while paying down a mortgage by investing in long-term rental properties. They can also earn passive income and qualify for certain tax breaks. Additionally, owning real estate has traditionally been viewed as an effective way to combat inflation. The threat of rising inflation may lead investors to search for new markets where they can invest their money.