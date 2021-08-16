TS Fred heads for Panhandle Monday night, TD Grace heads west

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tropical Storm Fred Will make landfall sometime this evening or tonight between Destin and Panama City. The only local county that is under a tropical storm warning is Okaloosa county, this is where winds of 39 mph or greater are possible between late afternoon and late tonight. The NW Florida coasts of Santa Rosa and Escambia counties may see gusts up to 40 mph. Coastal Alabama may see gusts up to 30 mph.