Public Health

Director of the National Institutes of Health says U.S. could see 200,000 COVID-19 cases per day over the ‘next couple of weeks’

By Staff
920kvec.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”), Dr. Francis Colllins, said on Sunday that the United States could see more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Dr. Colllins told Fox News Sunday he will “be surprised if we don’t cross 200,000 cases a day in the next couple of weeks.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) reported 140,144 new cases and a seven-day moving average of 119,523 infections on Friday. The CDC reported 804 deaths and a 544 seven-day moving average Friday. Said Collins: “with Delta variant, which is so contagious and this heartbreaking situation where 90 million people are still unvaccinated who are sitting ducks for this virus and that’s the mess we’re in. We’re in a world of hurt and it’s a critical juncture to try to do everything we can to turn that around.”

www.920kvec.com

