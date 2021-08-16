Cancel
Teton County, WY

As property tax bills rise, mill levy set with a slight increase of less than 1%

By Billy Arnold Jackson Hole Daily
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mill levy for Teton County residents has been set, increasing slightly over the past year. The Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved the property tax schedule for county taxpayers at an Aug. 2 meeting, setting the levy at 56.979 mills for county property owners. Town of Jackson taxpayers should face the same rate, Assessor Melissa Shinkle told the commissioners, because the Jackson Town Council levied a half mill town-only property tax for the first time this year. That balances a half mill county-only levy supporting fire operations in Jackson Hole.

