Patriots Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson make NFL’s Top 100 players

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriots cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson were named among the NFL’s Top 100 players on Sunday night. The annual list is voted on by players across the league. Gilmore and Jackson were the first Patriots to make this year’s Top 100. After earning his third straight Pro Bowl nod...

www.bostonherald.com

