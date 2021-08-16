Department of Public Safety opens mega-center in Tulsa

Getting a REAL ID is about to get much easier for people in Green Country.

The Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety is opening a mega-center in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Starting Monday through January 7, residents will be able to come to Kensington Business Complex on South Lewis to renew or replace Oklahoma licenses. The other mega center opened in Oklahoma City nearly a month ago.

The mega-centers operate on a walk-in basis. You do not need an appointment like most tag agencies and DPS offices across the state. Customers will also be able to receive a first-time REAL ID if they already have a current Oklahoma ID. Residents with out-of-state IDs can also transfer over to an Oklahoma ID.

Starting May 3, 2023, a REAL ID will be required to fly. The mega-center will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

