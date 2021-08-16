Water main break impacting Ascension Saint Thomas West

Officials with Metro Water Services say crews are working to repair a water main break in West Nashville that's impacting Ascension Saint Thomas West hospital.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. Monday near Harding Pike and Vine Court. Officials with Ascension Saint Thomas West say water is slowly being restored.

A portion of Harding Pike has been closed while crews work to repair the break.

Metro Water Services said crews are working to repair the 16-inch pipe using "redundant" water lines at Harding Pike. It's unclear when the issue will be fixed.