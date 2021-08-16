Thomas Markle Trashes Rumors of Meghan Markle Presidency
Meghan Markle does not have "any ambition" to be president despite rumors the Duchess of Sussex wants a career in politics, her father Thomas Markle says.www.newsweek.com
Meghan Markle does not have "any ambition" to be president despite rumors the Duchess of Sussex wants a career in politics, her father Thomas Markle says.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4