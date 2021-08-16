Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Thomas Markle Trashes Rumors of Meghan Markle Presidency

By Jack Royston
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan Markle does not have "any ambition" to be president despite rumors the Duchess of Sussex wants a career in politics, her father Thomas Markle says.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
539K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Oprah
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#The White House#Gb News#Democratic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of Prince Harry with daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn baby daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. The Duchess of Sussex appeared alongside Hollywood favorite Melissa McCarthy in a video to promote her charity message for her birthday on Wednesday. In a swift...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: Prince Charles Wants To Rescue Grandchild Archie From America

There are too many outlandish stories about the royal family to count, but the idea that Prince Charles is really going to fly over the Atlantic ocean on some rescue mission is especially out there. Gossip Cop has seen a few stories about the heir to the throne taking his grandson Archie away from his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Here are some of the shocking royal rumors we’ve investigated recently.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

We had an astrologer read Meghan Markle’s chart on her birthday — here’s what it reveals about her year ahead

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is celebrating her 40th birthday after quite a tumultuous year. Following the controversial conversation with Oprah Winfrey, she and husband Prince Harry faced harsh criticism, with some royal fanatics even calling for them to lose their honorific titles.That said, a final resolution to the royal family feud may just be in the cards, and soon. When Meghan gave birth to Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June, the royals across the pond said they were “delighted” by the happy news. What’s more, Queen Elizabeth “absolutely” plans on inviting the Duke and Duchess to her...
RelationshipsPosted by
NBC News

Prince Harry and Megan could face a ludicrous legal battle over access to their children

When news broke that Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, planned to petition California courts for access to his grandchildren, 2-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie, I immediately thought of the online recovery group for adult children of dysfunctional families that I’ve participated in for nearly a decade. At least once a week, a participant seeks advice about how to handle a legal petition from a toxic grandparent trying to gain access to their minor children.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

How rich is Meghan Markle as she turns 40?

A lot has happened for Meghan Markle since her 30th birthday in 2011. She starred in a pair of movies for the Hallmark Channel, appeared in 108 episodes of the television show “Suits” and was involved in a feud with her sister and father. And oh, along the way, she went on a blind date with a real-life Prince Charming, married him in a ceremony seen across the globe, gave birth to a son, decided to step down from her duties as a senior member of Britain’s royal family, moved to a California mansion and added a daughter to the family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan created her own family disaster by not telling them about Prince Harry sooner, source says

Meghan Markle's family drama could have prevented years ago, a source claims to Fox News. The former "Suits" actress garnered global attention in late 2016 when she was rumored to be dating Prince Harry. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at a televised royal wedding viewed by millions. They now reside in Montecito, Calif. with son Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 3 months.

Comments / 4

Community Policy