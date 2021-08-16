Cancel
Cancer

An amphiphilic dendrimer as a light-activable immunological adjuvant for in situ cancer vaccination

By Yongchao Wang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunological adjuvants are essential for successful cancer vaccination. However, traditional adjuvants have some limitations, such as lack of controllability and induction of systemic toxicity, which restrict their broad application. Here, we present a light-activable immunological adjuvant (LIA), which is composed of a hypoxia-responsive amphiphilic dendrimer nanoparticle loaded with chlorin e6. Under irradiation with near-infrared light, the LIA not only induces tumour cell lysis and tumour antigen release, but also promotes the structural transformation of 2-nitroimidazole containing dendrimer to 2-aminoimidazole containing dendrimer which can activate dendritic cells via the Toll-like receptor 7-mediated signaling pathway. The LIA efficiently inhibits both primary and abscopal tumour growth and induces strong antigen-specific immune memory effect to prevent tumour metastasis and recurrence in vivo. Furthermore, LIA localizes the immunological adjuvant effect at the tumour site. We demonstrate this light-activable immunological adjuvant offers a safe and potent platform for in situ cancer vaccination.

Cancer

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Science

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Science

Dendrimer end-terminal motif-dependent evasion of human complement and complement activation through IgM hitchhiking

Complement is an enzymatic humoral pattern-recognition defence system of the body. Non-specific deposition of blood biomolecules on nanomedicines triggers complement activation through the alternative pathway, but complement-triggering mechanisms of nanomaterials with dimensions comparable to or smaller than many globular blood proteins are unknown. Here we study this using a library of <6 nm poly(amido amine) dendrimers bearing different end-terminal functional groups. Dendrimers are not sensed by C1q and mannan-binding lectin, and hence do not trigger complement activation through these pattern-recognition molecules. While, pyrrolidone- and carboxylic acid-terminated dendrimers fully evade complement response, and independent of factor H modulation, binding of amine-terminated dendrimers to a subset of natural IgM glycoforms triggers complement activation through lectin pathway-IgM axis. These findings contribute to mechanistic understanding of complement surveillance of dendrimeric materials, and provide opportunities for dendrimer-driven engineering of complement-safe nanomedicines and medical devices.
Mathematics

Tailoring atomic diffusion for in situ fabrication of different heterostructures

Atomic diffusion has been recognized as a particularly powerful tool in the synthesis of heterostructures. However, controlled atomic diffusion is very difficult to achieve in the fabrication of individual nanostructures. Here, an electrically driven in situ solid-solid diffusion reaction inside a TEM is reported for the controlled fabrication of two different hetero-nanostructures in the Ag-Te system. Remarkably, the morphology and structure of the as-formed heterostructures are strongly dependent on the path of atomic diffusion. Our experiments revealed that the surface diffusion of Te atoms to Ag nanowires leads to a core-shell structure, while the bulk diffusion of Ag atoms give rise to a Ag2Te-Te segmented heterostructure. Heat released by Joule heating caused the surface diffusion process to be replaced by bulk diffusion and thereby determined the structure of the final product. Our experimental results provide an insight into solid-state diffusion reactions under an electric field and also propose a new process for the fabrication of complex nanostructures.
Diseases & Treatments

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
Science

Biomimetic reduced graphene oxide coated collagen scaffold for in situ bone regeneration

A variety of bone-related diseases and injures and limitations of traditional regeneration methods require new tissue substitutes. Tissue engineering and regeneration combined with nanomedicine can provide different natural or synthetic and combined scaffolds with bone mimicking properties for implantation in the injured area. In this study, we synthesized collagen (Col) and reduced graphene oxide coated collagen (Col-rGO) scaffolds, and we evaluated their in vitro and in vivo effects on bone tissue repair. Col and Col-rGO scaffolds were synthesized by chemical crosslinking and freeze-drying methods. The surface topography, and the mechanical and chemical properties of scaffolds were characterized, showing three-dimensional (3D) porous scaffolds and successful coating of rGO on Col. The rGO coating enhanced the mechanical strength of Col-rGO scaffolds to a greater extent than Col scaffolds by 2.8 times. Furthermore, Col-rGO scaffolds confirmed that graphene addition induced no cytotoxic effects and enhanced the viability and proliferation of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hBMSCs) with 3D adherence and expansion. Finally, scaffold implantation into rabbit cranial bone defects for 12 weeks showed increased bone formation, confirmed by Hematoxylin–Eosin (H&E) and alizarin red staining. Overall, the study showed that rGO coating improves Col scaffold properties and could be a promising implant for bone injuries.
Science

Single-cell RNA-seq reveals a critical role of novel pro-inflammatory EndMT in mediating adverse remodeling in coronary artery–on–a–chip

A three-dimensional microengineered human coronary artery–on–a–chip was developed for investigation of the mechanism by which low and oscillatory shear stress (OSS) induces pro-atherogenic changes. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that OSS induced distinct changes in endothelial cells (ECs) including pro-inflammatory endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). OSS promoted pro-inflammatory EndMT through the Notch1/p38 MAPK–NF-κB signaling axis. Moreover, OSS-induced EC phenotypic changes resulted in proliferation and extracellular matrix (ECM) protein up-regulation in smooth muscle cells (SMCs) through the RANTES-mediated paracrine mechanism. IL-37 suppressed OSS-induced pro-inflammatory EndMT and thereby abrogated SMC proliferation and ECM protein remodeling. Overall, this study provides insights into endothelial heterogeneity under atheroprone shear stress and identifies the mechanistic role of a novel EC subtype in promoting adverse vascular remodeling. Further, this study demonstrates that anti-inflammatory approach is capable of mitigating vascular pathobiology evoked by atheroprone shear stress.
Cancer

Light can trigger key signaling pathway for embryonic development as well as cancer

Blue light is illuminating new understanding of a key signaling pathway in embryo development, tissue maintenance and cancer genesis. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign developed an approach using blue light to activate the Wnt (pronounced "wint") signaling pathway in frog embryos. The pathway plays a wide variety of roles in animal and human development, and the ability to regulate it with light will allow researchers to better study its assorted functions, the team says.
Science

In situ ultrastructures of two evolutionarily distant apicomplexan rhoptry secretion systems

Parasites of the phylum Apicomplexa cause important diseases including malaria, cryptosporidiosis and toxoplasmosis. These intracellular pathogens inject the contents of an essential organelle, the rhoptry, into host cells to facilitate invasion and infection. However, the structure and mechanism of this eukaryotic secretion system remain elusive. Here, using cryo-electron tomography and subtomogram averaging, we report the conserved architecture of the rhoptry secretion system in the invasive stages of two evolutionarily distant apicomplexans, Cryptosporidium parvum and Toxoplasma gondii. In both species, we identify helical filaments, which appear to shape and compartmentalize the rhoptries, and an apical vesicle (AV), which facilitates docking of the rhoptry tip at the parasite’s apical region with the help of an elaborate ultrastructure named the rhoptry secretory apparatus (RSA); the RSA anchors the AV at the parasite plasma membrane. Depletion of T. gondii Nd9, a protein required for rhoptry secretion, disrupts the RSA ultrastructure and AV-anchoring. Moreover, T. gondii contains a line of AV-like vesicles, which interact with a pair of microtubules and accumulate towards the AV, leading to a working model for AV-reloading and discharging of multiple rhoptries. Together, our analyses provide an ultrastructural framework to understand how these important parasites deliver effectors into host cells.
Cancer

Predicting and characterizing a cancer dependency map of tumors with deep learning

Genome-wide loss-of-function screens have revealed genes essential for cancer cell proliferation, called cancer dependencies. It remains challenging to link cancer dependencies to the molecular compositions of cancer cells or to unscreened cell lines and further to tumors. Here, we present DeepDEP, a deep learning model that predicts cancer dependencies using integrative genomic profiles. It uses a unique unsupervised pretraining that captures unlabeled tumor genomic representations to improve the learning of cancer dependencies. We demonstrated DeepDEP’s improvement over conventional machine learning methods and validated the performance with three independent datasets. By systematic model interpretations, we extended the current dependency maps with functional characterizations of dependencies and a proof-of-concept in silico assay of synthetic essentiality. We applied DeepDEP to pan-cancer tumor genomics and built the first pan-cancer synthetic dependency map of 8000 tumors with clinical relevance. In summary, DeepDEP is a novel tool for investigating cancer dependency with rapidly growing genomic resources.
Science

A high-affinity human TCR-like antibody detects celiac disease gluten peptide–MHC complexes and inhibits T cell activation

Copyright © 2021 The Authors, some rights reserved; exclusive licensee American Association for the Advancement of Science. No claim to original U.S. Government Works https://www.sciencemag.org/about/science-licenses-journal-article-reuseThis is an article distributed under the terms of the Science Journals Default License. 1Centre for Immune Regulation and Department of Immunology, University of Oslo and...
Health

Minimum effective volume of 0.2% ropivacaine for ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block in preschool-age children

Ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block is increasingly used in preschool-age patients. However, the minimum effective volume of local anaesthetics has not been determined. With ethical committee approval and written informed consent from the guardians of all paediatric patients, we studied 27 consecutive patients aged 3 to 6 years who were scheduled for hand surgery. After general anaesthesia, eligible patients received a set volume of ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block. We determined the volume of 0.2% ropivacaine for consecutive patients from the preceding patient’s outcome. The initial volume was 0.4 ml/kg. The testing interval was set at 0.05 ml/kg, and the lowest volume was 0.1 ml/kg. The following conditions were defined as a successful block: no heart rate changes, body movement, or ventilatory disorders during the operation; no use of fentanyl in the PACU; and a postoperative sensory block score < 3. The sequences of positive and negative blocks in consecutive patients were recorded. Using probit regression analysis, the 50% effective volume was 0.185 ml/kg (95% CI 0.123–0.234), and the 95% effective volume was 0.280 ml/kg (95% CI 0.232–0.593). EV50 and EV95 values of 0.2% ropivacaine for ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block were 0.185 ml/kg and 0.280 ml/kg, respectively.
Cancer

Novel AI blood testing technology can identify lung cancers with high accuracy

A novel artificial intelligence blood testing technology developed by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center was found to detect over 90% of lung cancers in samples from nearly 800 individuals with and without cancer. The test approach, called DELFI (DNA evaluation of fragments for early interception), spots unique...
Diseases & Treatments

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
Health

Gravity-induced loss of aeration and atelectasis development in the preterm lung: a serial sonographic assessment

To assess the impact of gravity and time on the changes in the distribution patterns of loss of aeration and atelectasis development in very preterm infants. Preterm infants less than 32 weeks gestation were included in this prospective, observational study. Infants were assessed via serial lung ultrasound (LUS) score in four lung zones, performed on days 7, 14, 21, and 28 after birth.
Science

Self-sealing hyaluronic acid-coated 30-gauge intravitreal injection needles for preventing vitreous and drug reflux through needle passage

Self-sealing hyaluronic acid (HA)-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles exhibiting instant leakage prevention of intravitreal humor and injected drug were developed in this study. Ninety New Zealand rabbits were used in this study. We assessed dye regurgitation in intravitreal ICG dye injections using HA-coated needles (HA needle group) and conventional needles (control group). Vitreous humor levels of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) were compared between groups one, three, and seven days after intravitreal bevacizumab (0.016 mL) injections. Expression levels of inflammatory cytokines in the aqueous humor and vitreous humor, including prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), interferon-γ, tumor necrosis factor-α, interleukin (IL)-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-17, and IL-8, were compared between HA needle, control, and normal (in which intravitreal injection was not performed) groups following 12 intravitreal injections over a period of one week. In the HA needle group, HA remained at the injection site and blocked the hole after intravitreal injection. Dye regurgitation occurred significantly less frequently in the HA needle group (16.7%) than the control group (55.6%) after intravitreal ICG dye injection. Meanwhile, vitreous anti-VEGF levels were markedly higher in the HA needle group than the control group one and three days after intravitreal bevacizumab injections. After 12 intravitreal injections, expression levels of aqueous and vitreous IL-8 significantly increased in the control group compared to the HA needle and normal groups. Conversely, there were no significant differences in the expression of the other seven cytokines among the three groups. Intravitreal injections using HA-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles can block the outflow of vitreous humor and drugs through the needle passage.
Science

Plasma neurofilament light as a potential biomarker for cognitive decline in a longitudinal study of middle-aged urban adults

Plasma neurofilament light (NfL) is a marker for neurodegenerative diseases. Few studies have examined the association of NfL with middle-aged changes in cognitive performance, and no studies have examined differential NfL effects by race. Using data from the Healthy Aging in Neighborhoods of Diversity across the Life Span (HANDLS) study (n = 625, Agev1: 30–66 y, 41.6% male, 56.3% African American, 27.8% below poverty), we investigated the associations of initial NfL levels and annualized change with cognitive performance over time in global mental status, verbal and visual memory, fluency, attention, and executive function. We used ordinary least squares and mixed-effects regressions stratified by race, while exploring differential associations by age group, sex, and poverty status. Over a mean follow-up of 4.3 years, we found initial NfL level was associated with a faster decline on normalized mental status scores in Whites only and in those >50 years old. Annualized increase in NfL was associated with a greater decline in verbal fluency in men. In other exploratory analyses, annualized increase in NfL was associated with a slower decline in verbal memory among individuals living above poverty; in the older group (>50 years), first-visit NfL was linked with better performance at baseline in global mental status and verbal memory. In summary, first-visit NfL was primarily associated with the global mental status decline among Whites, while exhibiting inconsistent relationships in some exploratory analyses. Plasma NfL levels can be detected and quantified in non-demented middle-aged adults and changes can be analyzed over time. More longitudinal studies are needed to address the clinical utility of this biomarker for early cognitive defects.
Science

Comparison of mouse models reveals a molecular distinction between psychotic illness in PWS and schizophrenia

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations affecting paternal chromosome 15q11-q13, and characterized by hypotonia, hyperphagia, impaired cognition, and behavioural problems. Psychotic illness is a challenging problem for individuals with PWS and has different rates of prevalence in distinct PWS genotypes. Previously, we demonstrated behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in a mouse model for one of the associated PWS genotypes, namely PWS-IC, in which deletion of the imprinting centre leads to loss of paternally imprinted gene expression and over-expression of Ube3a. Here we examine the broader gene expression changes that are specific to the psychiatric endophenotypes seen in this model. To do this we compared the brain transcriptomic profile of the PWS-IC mouse to the PWS-cr model that carries a deletion of the PWS minimal critical interval spanning the snoRNA Snord116 and Ipw. Firstly, we examined the same behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in the PWS-cr mice. Unlike the PWS-IC mice, PWS-cr exhibit no differences in locomotor activity, sensory-motor gating, and attention. RNA-seq analysis of neonatal whole brain tissue revealed a greater number of transcriptional changes between PWS-IC and wild-type littermates than between PWS-cr and wild-type littermates. Moreover, the differentially expressed genes in the PWS-IC brain were enriched for GWAS variants of episodes of psychotic illness but, interestingly, not schizophrenia. These data illustrate the molecular pathways that may underpin psychotic illness in PWS and have implications for potential therapeutic interventions.
Science

Almost global convergence to practical synchronization in the generalized Kuramoto model on networks over the n-sphere

From the flashing of fireflies to autonomous robot swarms, synchronization phenomena are ubiquitous in nature and technology. They are commonly described by the Kuramoto model that, in this paper, we generalise to networks over n-dimensional spheres. We show that, for almost all initial conditions, the sphere model converges to a set with small diameter if the model parameters satisfy a given bound. Moreover, for even n, a special case of the generalized model can achieve phase synchronization with nonidentical frequency parameters. These results contrast with the standard n = 1 Kuramoto model, which is multistable (i.e., has multiple equilibria), and converges to phase synchronization only if the frequency parameters are identical. Hence, this paper shows that the generalized network Kuramoto models for n ≥ 2 displays more coherent and predictable behavior than the standard n = 1 model, a desirable property both in flocks of animals and for robot control.
Engineering

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.

