TUNED BMW M2: MIAMI HEAT

The Nissan Z has finally arrived, following an extensive teaser campaign that just didn't seem to end - it was even teased again yesterday, just before it was revealed. Nevertheless, we'll forgive Nissan for dangling that carrot in front of us for so long, as the end result looks fantastic and seems to have all the characteristics we'd have hoped for, from a manual gearbox to a suitably retro design. It looks fantastic, but while Nissan has been giving us the runaround, Toyota's GR Supra has been impressing those who experience it in the real world. The Supra will arguably be the yardstick against which the Nissan Z is measured, so before we get a chance to see how they stack up in the real world, we're looking at how they compare on paper.