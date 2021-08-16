Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD asking for help locating missing 26-year-old woman

By Shakkira Harris
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKOtD_0bSsmPHL00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's helping in locating a 26-year-old woman.

Katja Lambert is described by the department as 5 feet 3 inches and 109 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, blue pants and a purple backpack.

Lambert was last seen in the area of 5500 Scarlet Drive, near West 34th Street and Moller Road.

Katja Lambert is believed to have a diminished mental capacity and is not familiar with her neighborhood.

If Lambert is located, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WRTV

WRTV

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Impd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy