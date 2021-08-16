IMPD asking for help locating missing 26-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's helping in locating a 26-year-old woman.

Katja Lambert is described by the department as 5 feet 3 inches and 109 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, blue pants and a purple backpack.

Lambert was last seen in the area of 5500 Scarlet Drive, near West 34th Street and Moller Road.

Katja Lambert is believed to have a diminished mental capacity and is not familiar with her neighborhood.

If Lambert is located, police ask that you call 911 immediately.