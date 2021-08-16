FE fundinfo expands Nordic capabilities with FundConnect acquisition
FE fundinfo has acquired FundConnect, a fund data and technology company based in Denmark, giving the data provider a unique position in the Nordic fund industry. Founded in Copenhagen in 2000, FundConnect collects and distributes fund data across Europe, specialising in advanced data collection, data distribution, web solutions and fund document production for marketing and regulatory purposes.www.internationalinvestment.net
Comments / 0