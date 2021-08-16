Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FE fundinfo expands Nordic capabilities with FundConnect acquisition

By Pedro Gonçalves
internationalinvestment.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFE fundinfo has acquired FundConnect, a fund data and technology company based in Denmark, giving the data provider a unique position in the Nordic fund industry. Founded in Copenhagen in 2000, FundConnect collects and distributes fund data across Europe, specialising in advanced data collection, data distribution, web solutions and fund document production for marketing and regulatory purposes.

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic#Mutual Fund#Copenhagen#Data Exchange#Fe#Fundconnect#Fundcollect#Danish#Lichtenstein#Esg#Cssp#Pan European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businesstelecompetitor.com

Stonepeak Finalizes $8.1B Astound Acquisition, Expands Cable Broadband Assets

Stonepeak recently closed on the previously announced $8.1 billion acquisition of Astound Broadband. Astound, the sixth largest U.S. cable operator in the United States, operates a handful of regional companies, including enTouch Systems, Grande Communications, RCN and Wave Broadband. Astound’s subsidiaries provide services in eight of the top ten largest metro areas throughout the country, with more than 23,000 miles of fiber providing services to 1 million customers.
Businessaithority.com

Highmetric Acquires NewRocket

Leading Worldwide ServiceNow Provider Bolsters Human Experience Capability With Addition of Renowned Service Portal Company. Highmetric, a technology strategy, design and operations provider and an Elite Partner of cloud computing platform ServiceNow, announced that it has acquired NewRocket, an industry leader in delivering world-class employee experiences on the ServiceNow platform. This acquisition brings NewRocket’s user-focused design and innovative solutions to Highmetric, complementing its existing digital workflow optimization capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Highmetric is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors (“Gryphon”), a leading middle-market private equity firm.
Businesshomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Expands Product Line with the Acquisition of Ballistipax Assets

Conducts "Learn Safe" Training Program at a Public School in Texas. ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN) today announced that it has acquired the assets of Ballistipax®, a developer of single-handed rapidly deployable bulletproof backpacks. As part of the transaction, Byrna has acquired several Ballistipax trademarks, two patents, finished goods and raw materials inventory, as well as other assets. Byrna funded the acquisition with cash on hand. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessaithority.com

Companyon Ventures Raises $27.5Million For Second Fund

Companyon Ventures, a venture capital firm leading investment rounds in post-seed, pre-Series A B2B software companies, announced the closing of its $27.5 million second fund midway through the second quarter. Companyon will continue to execute its focused strategy of investing in post-seed B2B software companies that have found early product-market...
Hicksville, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Can B Corp. Strengthens Its Vertical Processing Capabilities With Acquisition Of Assets From Music City Botanicals

HICKSVILLE, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. ( OTCQB: CANB) ("CAN B" or the "Company"), diversified health and wellness company specializing in the development, production, and sale of products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids, is pleased to announce its acquisition of assets, including equipment, inventory, and intellectual property, from Music City Botanicals LLC ("MCB"), based in McMinville, Tennessee. The lab and equipment will be used for isomer (Delta-8- CBD- CBG) operations. The assets have been placed in CANB's newest wholly-owned subsidiary TN Botanicals, LLC and expects to begin operations immediately.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Service Integration and Management Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Oracle, Capgemini, DXC Technology, Wipro

Latest released the research study on Global Service Integration and Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Service Integration and Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Service Integration and Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Oracle (United States),IBM (United States),Capgemini (France),HCL Technologies (India),DXC Technology (United States),Atos (France),TCS (India),Wipro (India),Accenture (Ireland),Fujitsu (Japan)
Marketsfinextra.com

Silicon Valley Bank’s Alex McCracken discusses the standing of the VC market

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) have released a report looking at the health of the EMEA markets following a slowdown during the pandemic. The findings of this report are promising, with H1 of 2021 already matching the investment levels of 2020, and being projected to double the investments of 2020 as a whole. The report also takes a closer look some country specific investment insights, including the UK where investment levels have already eclipsed those of H1 2020. Markedly, fintech accounts for almost half of the capital invested in the UK at 44%.
Economyfinextra.com

Discover and Flutterwave extend payment acceptance across Africa

Discover Global Network and Flutterwave, a San Francisco and Lagos-based payments technology company, have signed an agreement that will help increase acceptance for both local and international e-commerce merchants. Flutterwave’s merchants will be accepting Discover Global Network cards from Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance partners on e-commerce payment pages and via apps.
Small Businessaithority.com

ProSites Expands To Canada With Two New Strategic Acquisitions

Marketing technology solutions provider acquires Bitebank and LifeLearn Animal Health. ProSites, a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity and leading marketing technology solutions provider for community professionals, announced that it has acquired two Canadian organizations, Bitebank and LifeLearn Animal Health. The two firms provide website, marketing, and customer engagement services, for the dental and veterinary markets respectively, and are both headquartered in the greater Toronto area.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy NN Investment Partners for €1.6bn

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is set to buy Dutch asset manager NN Investment Partners (NN IP) for €1.6bn. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions. GSAM beat Frankfurt-based asset manager DWS in bidding...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Eastspring Investments hires ex-HSBC CIO heavy hitter as equities supremo

Eastspring Investments, the $254bn Asian investment management arm of Prudential, announced today (19 August) the appointment of former HSBC chief investment officer Bill Maldonado as head of equities. Based in Singapore, Maldonado will report to Boon Peng Ooi, head of Eastspring portfolio strategies after commencing his role on 6 September...
Businessmartechseries.com

An Industry-Leading Partnership – IDBS Expands its Analytics Capabilities with Tableau

IDBS, a leading R&D technology and solutions provider and Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform, announced a strategic partnership to integrate Tableau into the IDBS suite of products. The collaboration will be based on embedding Tableau’s visual and analytics capabilities into the IDBS product offerings. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
Muncie, INwideformatimpressions.com

Graphic Village Makes Acquisition to Expand Wide-Format Capabilities

Graphic Village announced it has purchased T-Max Graphics, a graphic design and large-format printing company based in Muncie, Indiana. This strategic move augments Graphic Village’s large-format printing services, expands the company’s presence to Indiana and broadens their reach in the restaurant industry. T-Max Graphics, a specialist in wide-format printing, signage,...
Softwarehealthcareittoday.com

Streamline Health Expands SaaS Portfolio Through Acquisition of Avelead

Projected Accretive Acquisition To Expand Capabilities To Improve Healthcare Providers’ Revenue Cycle Performance. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline”) provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced the acquisition of Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), a recognized leader in providing solutions and services to improve Revenue Integrity for healthcare providers nationwide. The acquisition is expected to expand top-line revenue while accelerating generation of positive EBITDA, providing a foundation for accelerated growth.
Businesssportspromedia.com

Genius Sports strengthens video marketing capabilities with Spirable acquisition

Spirable enables advertisers to deliver data, video and AI driven content across digital media channels. London-based creative performance platform’s clients include Spotify, Coca-Cola, P&G, Domino’s, Diageo and Heineken. Pair to provide personalised cross-channel technology for data-driven and high-performing content. Sports data and technology firm Genius Sports has entered into a...
Medical & Biotechbioworld.com

Verily expands Project Baseline with Signalpath acquisition

Verily Life Sciences LLC, a division of Alphabet Inc., took its first major step to fulfill its goal of transforming clinical trials with the announcement of an agreement to buy Signalpath LLC for an undisclosed sum. The deal is Verily’s first major acquisition since the company spun out of Google Inc. in 2015. It’s likely not the last deal for the company in the short-term, however, as it raised $700 million in December 2020 to fund its aggressive expansion plans.
Economymedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Freudenberg Medical touts expanded catheter sensor integration capabilities

Freudenberg Medical recently announced that it has increased its catheter sensor integration capabilities. The expanded capabilities allow the company to work with sensors for temperature and pressure, entire sensor arrays and fiber optic sensors in catheter manufacturing. Get the full story on our sister site, Medical Tubing + Extrusion.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Fund managers cut European growth expectations on Covid concerns

Less than half of fund managers expect the European economy to improve over the next 12 months, down sharply from 80% in the previous month, as concerns about the spread of coronavirus dampen optimism, the latest Bank of America (BofA) European fund manager survey shows. The 17 August survey of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hub International Expands Sports & Entertainment Specialty Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Kansas-based Dissinger Reed, LLC

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Dissinger Reed, LLC (Dissinger Reed). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in Overland Park, Kansas, Dissinger Reed is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy