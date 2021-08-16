FE fundinfo expands Nordic capabilities with FundConnect acquisition

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) have released a report looking at the health of the EMEA markets following a slowdown during the pandemic. The findings of this report are promising, with H1 of 2021 already matching the investment levels of 2020, and being projected to double the investments of 2020 as a whole. The report also takes a closer look some country specific investment insights, including the UK where investment levels have already eclipsed those of H1 2020. Markedly, fintech accounts for almost half of the capital invested in the UK at 44%.