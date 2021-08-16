Cancel
Cancer

Retrospective analysis of predictive factors for lymph node metastasis in superficial esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

By Rongwei Ruan
Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to identify the risk factors of lymph node metastasis (LNM) in superficial esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and use these factors to establish a prediction model. We retrospectively analyzed the data from training set (n = 280) and validation set (n = 240) underwent radical esophagectomy between March 2005 and April 2018. Our results of univariate and multivariate analyses showed that tumor size, tumor invasion depth, tumor differentiation and lymphovascular invasion were significantly correlated with LNM. Incorporating these 4 variables above, model A achieved AUC of 0.765 and 0.770 in predicting LNM in the training and validation sets, respectively. Adding macroscopic type to the model A did not appreciably change the AUC but led to statistically significant improvements in both the integrated discrimination improvement and net reclassification improvement. Finally, a nomogram was constructed by using these five variables and showed good concordance indexes of 0.765 and 0.770 in the training and validation sets, and the calibration curves had good fitting degree. Decision curve analysis demonstrated that the nomogram was clinically useful in both sets. It is possible to predict the status of LNM using this nomogram score system, which can aid the selection of an appropriate treatment plan.

#Cancer Cell#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Lymph Node#Metastasis#Auc#Lnm9#Zhejiang Cancer Hospital#Iii#Fig
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
HealthNature.com

The predictive factors of nocturia in young Asian adult males: an online survey

The present study investigated the association between severity of depressive mood and nocturia in young Asian adult men. Participants were 3127 adult male Facebook users aged 20–40 years who could read and write traditional Chinese. Participants completed online questionnaires on demographic characteristics, frequency of waking to urinate during the night (International Prostate Symptoms Score [IPSS]), and frequency of depressive symptoms (Taiwanese Depression Questionnaire [TDQ]). Those who awoke to pass urine during the main sleep period were considered to have nocturia. Student’s t test and Pearson’s chi square test were used to compare participants with and without nocturia. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression were used to evaluate predictive factors for nocturia. One thousand four hundred thirty (45.7%) participants had nocturia, and 21.9% were suspected to have depression. Age over 30 years, body mass index over 25 kg/m2, and higher IPSS score (except times of nocturnal voiding) were factors predictive of nocturia. Higher TDQ somatic subscores, rather than affective/cognitive subscores, were also predictive of nocturia. Associations were found between normal-high TDQ scores and nocturia. Young men with nocturia at risk of developing depression should be identified with a culturally relevant questionnaire. Early referral for psychiatric assessment and intervention may be warranted.
CancerNature.com

Prediction of radiation pneumonitis after definitive radiotherapy for locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer using multi-region radiomics analysis

To predict grade ≥ 2 radiation pneumonitis (RP) in patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) using multi-region radiomics analysis. Data from 77 patients with NSCLC who underwent definitive radiotherapy between 2008 and 2018 were analyzed. Radiomic feature extraction from the whole lung (whole-lung radiomics analysis) and imaging- and dosimetric-based segmentation (multi-region radiomics analysis) were performed. Patients with RP grade ≥ 2 or < 2 were classified. Predictors were selected with least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression and the model was built with neural network classifiers. A total of 49,383 radiomics features per patient image were extracted from the radiotherapy planning computed tomography. We identified 4 features and 13 radiomics features in the whole-lung and multi-region radiomics analysis for classification, respectively. The accuracy and area under the curve (AUC) without the synthetic minority over-sampling technique (SMOTE) were 60.8%, and 0.62 for whole-lung and 80.1%, and 0.84 for multi-region radiomics analysis. These were improved 1.7% for whole-lung and 2.1% for multi-region radiomics analysis with the SMOTE. The developed multi-region radiomics analysis can help predict grade ≥ 2 RP. The radiomics features in the median- and high-dose regions, and the local intensity roughness and variation were important factors in predicting grade ≥ 2 RP.
CancerNature.com

Efficacy of lenvatinib for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma based on background liver disease etiology: multi-center retrospective study

The Real-life Practice Experts for HCC (RELPEC) Study Group and HCC 48 Group (hepatocellular carcinoma experts from 48 clinics in Japan) It was recently reported that hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are not responsive to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment. The present study aimed to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of lenvatinib in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/NASH-related unresectable-HCC (u-HCC). Five hundred thirty u-HCC patients with Child–Pugh A were enrolled, and divided into the NAFLD/NASH (n = 103) and Viral/Alcohol (n = 427) groups. Clinical features were compared in a retrospective manner. Progression-free survival (PFS) was better in the NAFLD/NASH than the Viral/Alcohol group (median 9.3 vs. 7.5 months, P = 0.012), while there was no significant difference in overall survival (OS) (20.5 vs. 16.9 months, P = 0.057). In Cox-hazard analysis of prognostic factors for PFS, elevated ALT (≥ 30 U/L) (HR 1.247, P = 0.029), modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.236, P = 0.047), elevated AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.294, P = 0.014), and NAFLD/NASH etiology (HR 0.763, P = 0.036) were significant prognostic factors. NAFLD/NASH etiology was not a significant prognostic factor in Cox-hazard analysis for OS (HR0.758, P = 0.092), whereas AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.402, P = 0.009), BCLC C stage (HR 1.297, P = 0.035), later line use (HR 0.737, P = 0.014), and modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.875, P < 0.001) were significant. Lenvatinib can improve the prognosis of patients affected by u-HCC irrespective of HCC etiology or its line of treatment.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Long-term outcome in pediatric surgical bypass grafting after traumatic injury and tumor resection: retrospective cohort analysis

Vascular bypass surgery in children differs significantly from adults. It is a rarely performed procedure in the setting of trauma and tumor surgery. Besides technical challenges to reconstruct the small and spastic vessels, another concern in bypass grafting is the adequate limb length growth over time. The primary aim of this study was to assess long-term outcome after pediatric bypass grafting, in a single academic center, focusing on potential effects on limb development. In this retrospective cohort analyses we included all pediatric patients undergoing vascular bypass grafting at our department between 2002 and 2017. All patients ≤ 18 years suffered a traumatic injury or underwent a tumor resection of the lower or upper limb. The youngest female patient was 0.4 years, the youngest male patient was 3.5 years. During the observation period, 33 pediatric patients underwent vascular repair, whereby 15 patients underwent bypass grafting. Median overall follow-up was 4.7 years (IQR ± 9). 8 patients (53%) had a traumatic injury (traumatic surgery group) and 7 patients had a planned orthopedic tumor resection (orthopedic surgery group). In 13/15 (87%) a great saphenous vein (GSV) graft and in 2/15 (13%) a Gore-Tex graft was used for bypassing. Both Gore-Tex grafts showed complete occlusion 12 and 16 years after implantation. No patient died in the early postoperative phase (< 30 days), however 3/7 (43%) in the orthopedic group died during follow-up. Revision surgery had to be performed in 1/15 (7%) patients. A functional use of the extremity was reported in all patients. Normal limb length growth according to the contralateral site, and therefore bypass growth, could be documented in 14/15 patients. Children are surgically challenging. In our study, surgery by a specialized vascular surgery team using GSV grafts led to adequate limb length and bypass growth, and we observed no functional restrictions.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Baicalin exerts anti-tumor effects in oral squamous cell carcinoma by inhibiting the microRNA-106b-5p-Wnt/β-catenin pathway via upregulating disabled homolog 2.

The aim of this study was to investigate the role and molecular regulatory mechanisms of baicalin in oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) progression. Gene expression in OSCC cells was detected by quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR). OSCC cell viability, migration, invasion and stemness were measured by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT), 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU), wound healing, Transwell, and sphere formation assays. The target genes of miR-106b-5p were predicted using bioinformatic tools. The interaction between microRNA-miR-106b-5p (miR-106b-5p) and disabled homolog 2 (DAB2) was confirmed by a luciferase reporter assay. TOP/FOP-Flash reporter assay and western blot analysis were used to analyze the activity of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway.
CancerNature.com

Histone demethylase KDM4A plays an oncogenic role in nasopharyngeal carcinoma by promoting cell migration and invasion

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Compelling evidence has indicated the vital role of lysine-specific demethylase 4 A (KDM4A), hypoxia-inducible factor-1α (HIF1α) and the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) signaling pathway in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). Therefore, we aimed to investigate whether KDM4A affects NPC progression by regulating the HIF1α/DDIT4/mTOR signaling pathway. First, NPC and adjacent tissue samples were collected, and KDM4A protein expression was examined by immunohistochemistry. Then, the interactions among KDM4A, HIF1α and DDIT4 were assessed. Gain- and loss-of-function approaches were used to alter KDM4A, HIF1α and DDIT4 expression in NPC cells. The mechanism of KDM4A in NPC was evaluated both in vivo and in vitro via RT-qPCR, Western blot analysis, MTT assay, Transwell assay, flow cytometry and tumor formation experiments. KDM4A, HIF1α, and DDIT4 were highly expressed in NPC tissues and cells. Mechanistically, KDM4A inhibited the enrichment of histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3) in the HIF1α promoter region and thus inhibited the methylation of HIF1α to promote HIF1α expression, thus upregulating DDIT4 and activating the mTOR signaling pathway. Overexpression of KDM4A, HIF1α, or DDIT4 or activation of the mTOR signaling pathway promoted SUNE1 cell proliferation, migration, and invasion but inhibited apoptosis. KDM4A silencing blocked the mTOR signaling pathway by inhibiting the HIF1α/DDIT4 axis to inhibit the growth of SUNE1 cells in vivo. Collectively, KDM4A silencing could inhibit NPC progression by blocking the activation of the HIF1α/DDIT4/mTOR signaling pathway by increasing H3K9me3, highlighting a promising therapeutic target for NPC.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Updates in the First-Line Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Current guideline recommendations include various combinations of targeted therapy with immunotherapy. The treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) has drastically changed over the past 30 years.1 In 1992, the FDA approved the first immunotherapy in aRCC, interleukin 2.2 More than a decade later, the FDA approved the first targeted agent, sorafenib (Nexavar; Bayer).3 Since the mid-2000s, the treatment armamentarium for aRCC has expanded with approvals of additional immuno- and targeted therapies.1.
ScienceNature.com

The order of vasopressor discontinuation and incidence of hypotension: a retrospective cohort analysis

The optimal order of vasopressor discontinuation during shock resolution remains unclear. We evaluated the incidence of hypotension in patients receiving concomitant vasopressin (VP) and norepinephrine (NE) based on the order of their discontinuation. In this retrospective cohort study, consecutive patients receiving concomitant VP and NE infusions for shock admitted to intensive care units were evaluated. The primary outcome was hypotension incidence following discontinuation of VP or NE (VP1 and NE1 groups, respectively). Secondary outcomes included the incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and arrhythmias. Subgroup analysis was conducted by examining outcomes based on the type of shock. Of the 2,035 included patients, 952 (46.8%) were VP1 and 1,083 (53.2%) were NE1. VP1 had a higher incidence of hypotension than NE1 (42.1% vs. 14.2%; P < 0.001), longer time to shock reversal (median: 2.5 vs. 2.2 days; P = .009), higher hospital [29% (278/952) vs. 24% (258/1083); P = .006], and 28-day mortality [37% (348/952) vs. 29% (317/1,083); P < 0.001] when compared with the NE1 group. There were no differences in ICU mortality, ICU and hospital length of stay, new-onset arrhythmia, or AKI incidence between the two groups. In subgroup analyses based on different types of shock, similar outcomes were observed. After adjustments, hypotension in the following 24 h and 28-day mortality were significantly higher in VP1 (Odds ratios (OR) 4.08(3.28, 5.07); p-value < .001 and 1.27(1.04, 1.55); p-value < .001, respectively). Besides, in a multivariable model, the need for renal replacement therapy (OR 1.68 (1.34, 2.12); p-value < .001) was significantly higher in VP1. Among patients with shock who received concomitant VP and NE, the VP1 group was associated with a higher incidence of hypotension in comparison with NE1. Future studies need to validate our findings and their impact on clinical outcomes.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Prognostic impact and potential predictive role of baseline circulating tumor cells in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

By Thiago Bueno de Oliveira,Alexcia Camila Braun,Ulisses Ribaldo Nicolau,Emne Ali Abdallah,Vanessa da Silva Alves,Victor Hugo Fonseca de Jesus,Vinicius Fernando Calsavara,Luiz Paulo Kowaslki,Ludmilla T Domingos Chinen. The prognostic impact of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) or circulating tumor microemboli (CTM) in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC) is yet...
ScienceNature.com

Metformin attenuates renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis via upgrading autophagy in the early stage of diabetic nephropathy

This study aimed at comparing the effects of metformin on tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) in different stages of diabetic nephropathy (DN) in vivo and evaluating the mechanism in high glucose (HG)-treated renal tubular epithelial cells (RTECs) in vitro. Sprague–Dawley (SD) rats were used to establish a model of DN, and the changes of biochemical indicators and body weight were measured. The degree of renal fibrosis was quantified using histological analysis, immunohistochemistry, and immunoblot. The underlying relationship between autophagy and DN, and the cellular regulatory mechanism of metformin on epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were investigated. Metformin markedly improved renal function and histological restoration of renal tissues, especially in the early stages of DN, with a significant increase in autophagy and a decrease in the expression of fibrotic biomarkers (fibronectin and collagen I) in renal tissue. Under hyperglycemic conditions, renal tubular epithelial cells inactivated p-AMPK and activated partial EMT. Metformin-induced AMPK significantly ameliorated renal autophagic function, inhibited the partial EMT of RTECs, and attenuated TIF, all of which effectively prevented or delayed the onset of DN. This evidence provides theoretical and experimental basis for the following research on the potential clinical application of metformin in the treatment of diabetic TIF.
HealthNature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of Kleihauer–Betke (Kb) testing to predict fetal outcomes associated with fetomaternal hemorrhage: a retrospective cohort study

To evaluate the diagnostic and screening utility of Kleihauer–Betke (KB) testing as a triage tool in predicting adverse fetal outcomes associated with fetomaternal hemorrhage (FMH). Study design. Single center retrospective cohort study evaluated a primary composite outcome of fetal complications associated with FMH between KB-negative and KB-positive test groups. Screening...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

In situ DESI-MSI lipidomic profiles of mucosal margin of oral squamous cell carcinoma.

Although there is consensus that the optimal safe margin is ≥ 5mm, obtaining clear margins (≥5 mm) intraoperatively seems to be the major challenge. We applied a molecular diagnostic method at the lipidomic level to determine the safe surgical resection margin of OSCC by desorption electrospray ionisation mass spectrometry imaging (DESI-MSI).
ScienceNature.com

Role of interferon regulatory factor 7 in corneal endothelial cells after HSV-1 infection

Viral infections of the cornea including herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) cause visual morbidity, and the corneal endothelial cell damage leads to significant visual impairment. Interferon regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) has been identified as a significant regulator in corneal endothelial cells after an HSV-1 infection. To examine the role played by IRF7, the DNA binding domain (DBD) of IRF7 of human corneal endothelial cells (HCEn) was disrupted. An RNAi inhibition of IRF7 and IRF7 DBD disruption (IRF7 ∆DBD) led to an impairment of IFN-β production. Impaired IFN-β production by IRF7 ∆DBD was regained by IRF7 DNA transfection. Transcriptional network analysis indicated that IRF7 plays a role in antigen presentation function of corneal endothelial cells. When the antigen presentation activity of HCEn cells were examined for priming of memory CD8 T cells, IRF7 disruption abolished the anti-viral cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response which was dependent on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I. To further examine the roles played by IRF7 in CTL induction as acquired immunity, the contribution of IRF7 to MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation was assessed. Analysis of IRF7 ∆DBD cells indicated that IRF7 played an unrecognized role in MHC class I induction, and the viral infection induced-MHC class I induction was abolished by IRF7 disruption. Collectively, the IRF7 in corneal endothelial cells not only contributed to type I IFN response, but also to the mediation of viral infection-induced MHC class I upregulation and priming of CD8 arm of acquired immunity.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
ScienceNature.com

Basic-science observations explain how outer retinal hyperreflective foci predict drusen regression and geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration

Most evidence points to HRF above d-PEDs as RPE migrating above the RPE monolayer into the neural retina [7,8,9]. RPE cells that lose contact with the RPE monolayer undergo a phenotypic change, termed an EMT [10]. EMT results in RPE proliferation and increased fibrotic capacity [10, 11], accompanied by a decline in photoreceptor-supporting functions [12]. The extreme clinical example of RPE EMT is proliferative vitreoretinopathy, where RPE released from the monolayer undergoes massive proliferation and fibrosis [11], but more subtle RPE EMT has been demonstrated in AMD as well [10, 13]. Mild RPE EMT may lead to photoreceptor loss and an inability to fill-in gaps in the RPE monolayer after EMT-RPE migrates into the neural retina, thereby triggering GA [10].
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression profile analysis of gallic acid-induced cell death process

Gallic acid is a natural phenolic compound that displays anti-cancer properties in clinically relevant cell culture and rodent models. To date, the molecular mechanism governing the gallic acid-induced cancer cell death process is largely unclear, thus hindering development of novel therapeutics. Therefore, we performed time-course RNA-sequencing to reveal the gene expression profiles at the early (2nd hour), middle (4th and 6th hour), and late (9th hour) stages of the gallic acid-induced cell death process in HeLa cells. By Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses, we found significant changes in transcription of the genes in different types of cell death pathways. This involved the ferroptotic cell death pathway at the early stage, apoptotic pathway at the middle stage, and necroptotic pathway at the late stage. Metabolic pathways were identified at all the stages, indicating that this is an active cell death process. Interestingly, the initiation and execution of gallic acid-induced cell death were mediated by multiple biological processes, including iron and amino acid metabolism, and the biosynthesis of glutathione, as targeting on these pathways suppressed cell death. In summary, our work provides a dataset with differentially expressed genes across different stages of cell death process during the gallic acid induction, which is important for further study on the control of this cell death mechanism.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of pulvomycin as an inhibitor of the futalosine pathway

Menaquinone is an essential cofactor in the electron-transfer pathway for bacteria. Menaquinone is biosynthesized from chorismate using either the well-known canonical pathway established by pioneering studies in model microorganisms or the futalosine pathway, which we discovered in Streptomyces. Because Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach cancer, uses the futalosine pathway and most beneficial intestinal bacteria including lactobacilli use the canonical pathway, the futalosine pathway will be a great target to develop antibiotics specific for H. pylori. Here, we searched for such compounds from metabolites produced by actinomycetes and identified pulvomycin from culture broth of Streptomyces sp. K18-0194 as a specific inhibitor of the futalosine pathway.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a proton exchange membrane based on trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole

Trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole (PBI-TFSI) was synthesized for proton exchange membrane (PEM) applications. Its proton conductivity was (a) less dependent on humidity and (b) higher than that of conventional fluorine-based PEM (Nafion) and propanesulfonic acid-grafted PBI (PBI-PS) at a relative humidity of 40%. The chemical structure of PBI-TFSI was investigated using 1H and 19F nuclear magnetic resonance and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The membranes exhibited good transparency, flexibility, and thermal stability up to 350 °C. Membranes with different side chain grafting ratios were prepared, and the water uptake and hydration number of the PBI-TFSI membranes were lower than those of the PBI-PS membranes, most likely because of the hydrophobicity of the side chain. The higher proton concentration provided by TFSI with stronger acidity than PS might be the reason for the higher proton conductivities of PBI-TFSI.

