California State

Lambda: Vaccine Resistant Covid Strain Found in California, Should We Start Worrying?

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chance of a virus evolving and mutatinga increases when it is widely circulating in a community and generating numerous illnesses. The more possibilities a virus has to propagate, the more it multiplies - and the more modifications it may go through. Lambda, a new COVID-19 variant, has been detected...

Comments / 16

