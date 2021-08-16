Lambda: Vaccine Resistant Covid Strain Found in California, Should We Start Worrying?

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.