South Carolina: Knowing when to stop for a school bus

Summer vacation is coming to a close for those in South Carolina and school buses will be joining us on the roads again.

So do you remember when you should stop for a school bus? Even if you think you do, let’s review.

If you are on a two-lane road, everyone needs to stop no matter if you approach from the back or the front of the bus. This law is uniform across most states.

However, on a four-lane road or multi-lane highway in South Carolina, you only have to stop when traveling in the same direction of the bus. All traffic on the opposite side isn’t required to stop, regardless of the type of median.

This law is different than North Carolinas where you are required to stop on a multilane highway without a median separation or center lane. If the lanes are divided by a median or that center lane the opposite lane does not need to stop.

The DANGER ZONE

The danger zone extends 10 feet from the front, back and each side of the bus.

No one should ever enter the danger zone because the bus driver can’t see you here. So if you drop something in this zone you should let the driver know instead of risking picking it up.

Some Safety Tips: