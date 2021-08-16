Despite Pressure, Wisconsin Allows Hunters to Kill Up to 300 Wolves During the Fall Hunt
For the 2021 Fall hunting season, Wisconsin wildlife authorities approved the slaughter of 300 wolves, more than tripling biologists' proposal of a 130-wolf kill quota. After a four-day hunting season in February saw hunters kill nearly twice as many wolves as allotted during the wolves' breeding season, scientists with the state department of natural resources (DNR) recommended the 130 limits, raising concerns about potential long-term ramifications for the population.www.natureworldnews.com
