Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Despite Pressure, Wisconsin Allows Hunters to Kill Up to 300 Wolves During the Fall Hunt

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 2021 Fall hunting season, Wisconsin wildlife authorities approved the slaughter of 300 wolves, more than tripling biologists' proposal of a 130-wolf kill quota. After a four-day hunting season in February saw hunters kill nearly twice as many wolves as allotted during the wolves' breeding season, scientists with the state department of natural resources (DNR) recommended the 130 limits, raising concerns about potential long-term ramifications for the population.

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray Wolves#Legislature#Dnr#Animal Wellness Action#Gray Wolf Population#Nature World News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 3

Community Policy