Sturgis, SD

Four fatalities reported during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Four fatalities have been reported during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The rally began Aug. 6 and ended Sunday. The State Department of Safety data shows two deaths occurred on Saturday, one when a 66-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle in Sturgis and hit a curb, the other when a driver failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 14A just east of Sturgis. A 46-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

