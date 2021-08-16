Cancel
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunner conquers the game in just 25 minutes

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a new speedrun record of 25 minutes and 23 seconds. Just below, you can check out the new speedrun record of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as was set by Player Five last week (as originally reported by TheGamer). This speedrunning effort has the player in question racing from the very start of the game right to the climactic conclusion with Calamity Ganon and Princess Zelda, using a variety of skill, tricks, and even amiibo.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild player risks total timeline collapse by bringing two versions of the Old Man together

One The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has reunited the Old Man encountered at the start of the game with… the other Old Man you meet a bit later. Reddit user ThornyFox took on this particular reality-breaking challenge (as The Gamer spotted). The Old Man appears in several different locations on the map, and as ThornyFox proved, they actually exist as separate NPCs who can be brought together with a whole lot of shoving. I don't even want to know how long it took ThornyFox to pull this off – but hopefully not as long as this Genshin Impact player spent building a glitchy sea bridge in another feat of game-defying ingenuity.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild with ray tracing looks like a whole new game

While we're waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 to take us back to Hyrule, a fan-made mod has shown us what a different world it would be with more photorealistic rendering. The 4K video from Digital Dreams uses a custom ray-tracing preset for ReShade, a tool which can be used to add new effects to existing games. You can check out their Patreon if you want to try it out yourself - though first you'll need to emulate Breath of the Wild on PC, which may put you in a legal grey area depending on where you live.
Skyward Sword HD gives us hope for Breath of the Wild 2

I'm not going to lie; I was more than a little excited about Skyward Sword HD. Though not my favorite in the Legend of Zelda series, the updates to this 10-year-old game were exactly what players needed, especially since it shook off some of the more annoying bits (i.e., motion controls) so players could really enjoy it for what it was. It also reintroduced more classic Zelda elements that hadn't been seen since Breath of the Wild changed up the formula. Revisiting this game not only made me long for Zelda games of the past, but it also got me thinking about the future.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

The best strategy is to sprint and roll your way to the end of each section (getting closer to Ghirahim), as some enemies will respawn infinitely. Pick up stamina fruit along the path so you don't get slowed down and injured and only start fighting once you get to the barrier that blocks your progress.
A Minecraft builder has recreated the entire Breath of the Wild map

We've seen plenty of videogames recreated inside Minecraft, including Doom, Half-Life, The Witcher, and Stardew Valley. Minecraft game-inspired builds tend to focus on one particular area for their inspiration, but builder Dinaeh has gone above and beyond, deciding to recreate the entire map from Breath of the Wild. From the screenshots shared so far, it looks incredible.
New Zelda: Breath Of The Wild PC Mod Makes The Game Look Better Than Ever

The catch, beyond the fact that you need to resort to emulation and piracy to play it? Well, the sheer processing power required to see Hyrule in this dazzling form is pretty staggering – an Asus TUF RTX 3090 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, for starters – but the end result is something that looks so good, it's hard to imagine the rumoured Switch Pro even matching it, let alone the soon-to-be-released Switch OLED Model.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Version 1.0.1 of the game is a very minor update, focused predominantly on bug fixes. Nintendo has not gone into specific detail on what exactly these bug fixes might be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not fans will be able to decipher exactly what has been changed with the game's first update; chances are, some diehard fans of the Zelda franchise will be able to figure it out! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below.

