The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunner conquers the game in just 25 minutes
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a new speedrun record of 25 minutes and 23 seconds. Just below, you can check out the new speedrun record of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as was set by Player Five last week (as originally reported by TheGamer). This speedrunning effort has the player in question racing from the very start of the game right to the climactic conclusion with Calamity Ganon and Princess Zelda, using a variety of skill, tricks, and even amiibo.
