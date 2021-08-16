The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunner conquers the game in just 25 minutes

One The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has reunited the Old Man encountered at the start of the game with… the other Old Man you meet a bit later. Reddit user ThornyFox took on this particular reality-breaking challenge (as The Gamer spotted). The Old Man appears in several different locations on the map, and as ThornyFox proved, they actually exist as separate NPCs who can be brought together with a whole lot of shoving. I don't even want to know how long it took ThornyFox to pull this off – but hopefully not as long as this Genshin Impact player spent building a glitchy sea bridge in another feat of game-defying ingenuity.