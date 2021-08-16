Disney confirms Cruella 2 with Emma Stone

In the wake of the Scarlett Johansson issue, it would appear that Emma Stone is laying down her own word on the Cruella story since as of now it sounds as though Cruella 3 is being considered even though Cruella 2 hasn’t even come out, and in fact likely isn’t that far along at this time. Fast-tracking movies like this feels like a huge mistake, but then again I’m not a businessman so my opinion like many others is probably worthless in this effort, but the fact is that it still feels like a very bad idea. The concept of having a third movie might be perfectly okay, but giving the go-ahead before it’s seen how a second movie will perform is flirting with danger on a financial level that sounds kind of ridiculous to some folks, even if the first Cruella movie was received quite well and did earn its budget back eventually. It wasn’t exactly a humongous return on this movie and it’s likely that some folks are going to blame Disney for releasing it simultaneously in theaters and on their site.