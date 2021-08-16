Disney confirms Cruella 2 with Emma Stone
Cruella 2 is officially on the cards with Emma Stone returning to star, Deadline reports. The news comes after Stone was reportedly considering suing Disney – however, this never actually happened. The reports came after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson file a lawsuit against Disney last month, the actor claiming that the studio violated her contract with the movie's hybrid release – the superhero title was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access due to the pandemic. Cruella was released back in May and followed the same release model.www.gamesradar.com
