Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

'Ingraham Angle' on vaccine mandates

By Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is a special edition of the "Ingraham Angle". A week in an hour. While Obama's...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 11

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Raymond Arroyo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gutfeld
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#American#White House#Fox News#Mercedes#Democrats#White House#Cdc#Homeland Security#Border Patrol#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on elites putting Afghans before Americans

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. We have a huge show for you tonight.A lot going on in Washington and beyond. So let's dive right in. It's time to put "Americans First, "that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.
Pharmaceuticalsmediaite.com

WATCH: Brian Kilmeade Barely Hides Frustration With Steve Doocy Over Vaccine Mandates

Things got tense on Fox & Friends when Brian Kilmeade locked horns with Steve Doocy over vaccine mandates to counteract the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For weeks, Kilmeade has been fueling vaccine hesitancy on Fox & Friends while skirmishing with Doocy over the positives of promoting vaccines to the public. As the show spoke on Wednesday about Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s (R) Covid diagnosis, Kilmeade digressed in order to talk about New York City’s upcoming vaccine mandate policy.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Byron Donalds Calls Vaccine Mandates ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

Across the nation, employers are raising the stakes for getting the vaccine, even terminating those who are not vaccinated. Although Democrats have hijacked or co-opted the term “Jim Crow” to describe GOP election legislation, US Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) is giving the President a taste of his own medicine, calling vaccine requirements “Jim Crow 2.0.”
Public Healthactionnewsnow.com

On Covid, people are making the last mistake

"The winner of the game," said chess champion Savielly Tartakower, "is the player who makes the next-to-last mistake." In 1971, John Kerry, then a Navy veteran-turned-antiwar-activist, told a US Senate committee about the horrors of the Vietnam War, posing the devastating question: How can we ask someone "to be the last man to die for a mistake?"
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on collapse of Afghanistan, 'woke' military

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" August 16, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. "Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. The establishment has no clothes. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle". The collapse of Afghan. Afghanistan represents another catastrophic failure.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on the left's war on work, Chicago's crime crisis

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE HOST: All right, I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. We're going to get to the work deal, but you're being lied to, yes, about COVID from government agencies, medical experts. They're trying it out (ph) on TV, and they look so reasonable and so expert, but tonight I'm going to dismantle a web of deceit that they have been spinning for months, and I'm going to explain why we need to start really paying attention to this and ignoring those people.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Graham says he’s told Trump to ‘speak up’ on COVID vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As he recovers from a breakthrough infection of the coronavirus, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that he has urged former President Donald Trump to press his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which the South Carolina Republican called “the antidote to the virus that’s wreaking havoc on our hospitals.”
HealthLJWORLD

Opinion: Institutions need to mandate vaccines

“There is a madness afoot here, and only government can make a difference.” — New York state senator from district with low vaccination rate and high COVID death levels. Madness afoot, indeed. And our governmental, nonprofit and private sectors must all respond. Whether it’s KU, McDonald’s, school districts or Via...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on growing resistance to Biden's assault on liberty

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: A Hannity special, COVID confusion, Joe Biden's pandemic failures. We will expose the left's rampant COVID hypocrisy, flip flopping and much more Oh, and open borders. That's all, tomorrow night.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Alan Dershowitz Clashes With Laura Ingraham Over Vaccine Mandates: ‘You Have No Right to Spread the Disease to Me!’

Alan Dershowitz and Laura Ingraham got into it Thursday night — debating the legality of vaccine mandates. In a heated discussion on The Ingraham Angle, Dershowitz — a Harvard Law professor emeritus — opined that the Supreme Court would uphold Covid-19 vaccine mandates, potentially citing George Washington’s requirement that all troops be inoculated against smallpox during the Revolutionary War.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
EducationObserver-Reporter

EDITORIAL: It should be mandated for teachers to be vaccinated

According to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, close to 90% of teachers in the country have received COVID-19 vaccines, an infinitely sensible action to take, considering that many will soon be entering classrooms with children who have either not yet been vaccinated or are under age 12 and not yet eligible.

Comments / 11

Community Policy