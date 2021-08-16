BBB Issues Warning Of An Amazon Scam

Sean Gallup, Getty Images

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to Acadiana residents again.

This time they are asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious calls from people who are posing as Amazon employees.

Some of the reports say that the calls are displaying “Unknown Caller” or “V 800 Serv” on caller ID. Others have reported that they received calls from a number with a Lafayette area code. Once a call is answered there is a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon stating that there have been fraudulent charges on your Amazon Prime account.

Despite what the recorded message says the main goal of these phone calls is to get your personal information, including credit card information, bank account login details, or access to your computer.

The Better Business Bureau is asking everyone to remain skeptical of unknown emails and calls, ignore messages or calls that ask for your personal information, beware of odd payment requests such as Venmo, Cashapp, wire transfer, or prepaid debit cards.

Amazon has stated that it will never call to ask for disclosure of any personal information or ask for payment outside of its website. Amazon also stated that they will never ask you for remote access to your device.

Carl Court/Getty Images

Here is what to do if you get these calls:

If you get an unexpected call or message about a problem with any of your accounts:

Hang up.

Do not press 1 to speak with customer support.

Do not call the phone number they gave you.

Do not give out your personal information.

Do not press any button claiming that they will remove your number from their list.

If you think there might actually be a problem with one of your accounts, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.

If you’ve gotten a phony call or been the victim of another scam, make others aware by filing a report on BBB Scam Tracker .