Banks' crypto investments - Wall Street pay frenzy - PNC caters to wealthy

Measuring carbon intensity is about to become a big business. The Big Four accounting firms have announced huge expansions of staff and investment to cater to this new business opportunity. Perhaps we’re paranoid, but we view this as a necessary predecessor to a carbon tax. The more accurately pollution is measured, the more accurately it can be taxed, at least in theory. And on top of that, the carbon offset business, recently in the news when forests planted out west to offset carbon emissions burned down. The carbon offset trade has set up a high level study of means to standardize and trade offsets, while disputing claims that offsets are nothing but licenses to pollute. Without offsets, big corporations will have to really reduce their emissions. Those carbon neutral pledges will go up in smoke, so to speak.