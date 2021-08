One of the qualities that set New World apart from most other MMORPGs is that it is built around its combat. Every weapon is its own class, with most of the gameplay loop and skill expression in the game revolving around customizing your build and learning how to use your chosen weapons’ abilities. Each player can carry up to two weapons at a time, and since each individual weapon’s effectiveness scales off a particular stat, it’s a good idea to pick weapons that share a stat. Beyond stat scaling, some weapons are also naturally synergistic with specific roles players take on, such as support or tank. Below are the best weapon combos for each role in New World at the moment.