A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Empire State Index
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Fabrinet (NASDAQ:DXPE), Roblox Corp (NASDAQ:RBLX) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). The President of Afghanistan fled his country as reports indicate Taliban fighters are seizing security checkpoints inside the capital city of Kabul.markets.businessinsider.com
