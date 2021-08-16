Cancel
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Empire State Index

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Fabrinet (NASDAQ:DXPE), Roblox Corp (NASDAQ:RBLX) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). The President of Afghanistan fled his country as reports indicate Taliban fighters are seizing security checkpoints inside the capital city of Kabul.

