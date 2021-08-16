Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dogecoin Price Spike After Elon Musk, Mark Cuban Tweets Sees Fans Try to Push Crypto to $1

By Ed Browne
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

#DogeCoinTo1Dollar was trending on Twitter on Monday in the community's latest attempt to see the crypto hit new heights

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
539K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Cryptocurrency#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
BusinessWSLS

Elon Musk introduces the Tesla robot

Elon Musk is showing off his latest invention—the Tesla bot!. The new technology stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has a screen for a face and weighs about 125 pounds. Musk said the robot can move at about five miles per hour, can carry up to 45 pounds, a deadlift of 150 and do an arm extended lift of 10 pounds.
BusinessPosted by
Creative Bloq

Elon Musk's terrifying Tesla Bot has the internet running scared

If there's one company we can rely on to provide an intriguing yet terrifying glimpse of the future, it's Tesla. From rockets to space-age trucks, Elon Musk's brand has promised all sorts of weird and wonderful inventions over the years, and this latest addition is certainly the weirdest. But the internet doesn't seem to think it's the most wonderful.
EngineeringThe Big Lead

Elon Musk Unveils Dancing Man in Bodysuit, Promises Tesla Bot Is On the Way

Elon Musk made an appearance at AI Day on Thursday evening. The event was a series of tech talks hosted by Tesla, so the Technoking had to make an appearance and as usual, he made quite the impression, unveiling a man in a body suit who has been programmed to dance to music. Just an incredible technological accomplishment. Hard to believe these moves were cooked up in a lab.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) Bot Seen as 'Absolute Head Scratcher That Will Further Agitate Investors,' Focus on Competition, Batteries, and Capacity Instead Says Analyst

During the much-anticipated Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) AI day that took place yesterday, CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle (EV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

Elon Musk unveils Tesla robot, baffling analysts and thrilling the Internet

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. You gotta give Elon Musk one thing: The man knows how to get attention. As part of Tesla’s A.I. Day, the entrepreneur announced plans to build a humanoid robot, called the Tesla Bot, which he envisions will "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks."
EconomyFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Elon Musk announces humanoid 'Tesla Bot'

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is creating a humanoid robot. Musk said the "Tesla Bot" will have a screen where a person's face would be. Musk said it's being designed to perform boring, repetitive and dangerous tasks. "It's intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
Economybitcoin.com

Dogecoin Foundation Is Back With Elon Musk's Adviser and Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished with “a renewed focus” to accelerate the development of Dogecoin. Among the foundation’s advisers are Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Jared Birchall, the manager of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s family office. Dogecoin Foundation Relaunched. The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished “with a renewed focus...
EconomyStreet.Com

How Elon Musk Built His Wealth

Elon Musk has built a succession of companies that he has taken from startup to acquisition or extreme profitability. Musk got his start at 12 when he sold a computer game he created called "Blaster" to a computer magazine for $500. After studying Physics and Economics at the University of...
Economydeseret.com

Mark Cuban reveals how much Dogecoin he really owns

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t own too much Dogecoin, even though he’s been a longtime supporter of the cryptocurrency. Cuban recently revealed that he owns about $500 worth of dogecoins. This is despite his team, the Dallas Mavericks, being the biggest Dogecoin merchant because it takes in dogecoins as payment for gear, according to Business Insider.
Stockscodelist.biz

Dogecoin currently at two-month high – Elon Musk swirls

Would you like to trade cryptocurrencies yourself? Make up your mind if you are long or short want to position and open your own CFD trading account or practice trading with our CFD demo account. Dogecoin climbs to 35 cents, according to Musk. The currency Dogecoin (DOGE), which started as...
Stockscodelist.biz

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin About to Jump To $ 50,000 – Elon Musk Fires Dogecoin

Bitcoin, Ether, and Co are still on the rise. While the Bitcoin price has now set its sights on the psychological mark of 50,000 dollars, currencies from the second and third rows in the slipstream of the Bitcoin recovery, such as Ether, Cardano and Dogecoin, can also make strong gains. In the case of the latter currency, Elon Musk also spoke up again. From Timo Emden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy