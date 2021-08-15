Cancel
Missouri State

MSSU soccer falls to MSU

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team surrendered a 2-0 loss to NCAA Division I Missouri State in an exhibition on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field in Joplin.

Missouri State picked up both of its goals in the first half, with Jacqueline Baetz recording the first in the 10th minute and Anna Durnin recording the next off an assist by Grace O’Keefe in the 18th minute. The Bears outshot Southern 15-7 but were held scoreless in the final 72-plus minutes of play.

Forward Mackenzie Scholtz led MSSU with three shots and one shot on goal. Forward Leah Paddie had a pair of shots, while midfielder Alex Pascua and forward Tayler Ohu tallied one shot apiece. Riley Laver led the team with a pair of saves.

Missouri State goalie Katherine Montgomery finished with a pair of saves.

Southern plays host to Southwest Baptist (Aug. 27) and Drury (Aug. 29) in a pair of scrimmages before opening the regular season on Sept. 3 against Upper Iowa in Makato, Minn.

