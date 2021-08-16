8 Thought-Provoking Books About Adults Going Back To School

Chloe Berringer is a senior at the most prestigious (and expensive) private high school in Los Angeles. The SAT pressure is in full force and her beautiful, celebrity mother and handsome, successful father are cast as the helicopter parents from hell. Chloe’s grades are mediocre at best and her mom hires “the” college consultant to get the job done. Chloe is more focused on her longtime crush and spending weekends with her best friend but figures that whatever makes her parents happy and gets them off her back is fine by her. The morning the FBI comes banging on the door is the day her life turns upside down. The high-priced college assistance turns into the debacle of the decade. Chole’s mother is facing federal charges along with a slew of other rich, entitled parents who claim they were naively trying to help their beloved children. Not only has Chloe lost everything she loves, she faces the reality that her parents did not believe she could succeed on her own. They risked her future and her sister’s to ensure their own bragging rights. Loosely based on the recent news that rocked the nation, this YA fictionalized account was impossible to put down.