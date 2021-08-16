How To Remember More Of What You Read

As a reader of mystery series, there are a few things that can be frustrating. One is waiting for the next book in the series to come out so you can find out what happened, especially if you are an impatient little monkey like me. (But that’s my own personal failing. Authors are not required to perform on command. It takes as long as it takes, and that’s okay.) Another frustrating thing about reading a series is when you need the next book and you can’t get it for whatever reason, whether it’s sold out at the bookstore or not available at your library. (See above: impatient monkey, me.) Which is why I am here to tell you about several great mystery series that you can read out of order. It’s so exciting! It’s like cutting the line, but without getting yelled at for doing it.