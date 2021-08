The majority of families across New England used their first child tax credit payment to tackle debt or bolster their savings, recent data from the Census Bureau suggests. The Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey released last week took a small sample size to provide insight into how families with children spent their first monthly payments from the federal government, which were temporarily increased by the Biden administration to a maximum of $300 per child ages 5 and younger, and $250 per child ages 6-17 for families that meet certain income requirements.