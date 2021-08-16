Cancel
DouYu Stock Gains As Q2 Revenue Manages To Top Consensus

By Anusuya Lahiri
Business Insider
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year, marginally above the analyst consensus of $361.6 million. Contrastingly, Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q2 revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $7.34 billion, above the analyst consensus of $7.32 billion. Segments: DouYu's Live streaming revenue...

